There are several stories written in the last few days about the opinion of New Jersey judge who rejected a piece of lawfare brought against Exxon and a bunch of other oil companies by New Jersey’s extremist Attorney General, radical Department of Environmental Protection and absolutely bonkers Division of Community Affairs.

I have some thoughts on this. First, though, let me offer a summarized version of the judges’s opinion, which speaks for itself:

The lawsuit is brought by Plaintiffs, including the Attorney General of New Jersey and two state agencies, against thirteen energy companies and an industry trade association (“Defendants”). Plaintiffs allege that Defendants are liable for the effects of global climate change, wrought namely by their campaign of disinformation upon the citizens of the State. Defendants include major energy corporations involved in the extraction, production, and distribution of fossil fuels, as well as an industry trade association (American Petroleum Institute or “API”). Plaintiffs assert that Defendants have engaged in a decades-long campaign to discredit the science of global warming, conceal the dangers posed by their fossil fuel products, and misrepresent their efforts to combat climate change. They claim that despite knowing about the adverse climate impacts of their products since the 1950s, Defendants failed to adequately warn consumers, the public, and decision-makers about these risks. Defendants are alleged to have engaged in deceptive marketing practices, including promoting fossil fuel products as environmentally friendly or "clean," while downplaying their role in contributing to climate change. Plaintiffs contend that these deceptive campaigns have led to an increase in greenhouse gas pollution, resulting in sea-level rise, extreme weather events, and other climate change impacts that have affected New Jersey residents. Plaintiffs filed a complaint alleging eight causes of action against Defendants, including failure to warn, negligence, impairment of the public trust, trespass, public and private nuisance, and violations of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act (CFA). The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages, abatement of the alleged nuisance and trespass, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees and costs.

Defendants filed joint motions to dismiss on theories of constitutional preemption, preemption by federal environmental laws such as the Clean Air Act, the political question doctrine, and the statute of limitations. Additionally, Defendants filed individual motions in which they present defenses as to their arguments and localities such as the inapplicability of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act and extraterritorial anti-SLAPP statutes. In sum, Defendants argue that Plaintiffs' claims are without merit and fail to meet the legal standards required for judicial consideration. This decision addresses Defendants’ joint motion on the issue of preemption. As discussed in detail below, this court agrees with Defendants that Plaintiffs’ claims are preempted because federal common law governs this dispute. This decision in favor of Defendants on preemption is dispositive of all of Plaintiffs’ claims in this case. It is, therefore, not necessary for this court to address the other issues and motions brought before the Court in the Defendants’ joint and individual motions to dismiss. Those unaddressed motions will be withdrawn by this court as moot… This court’s decision is reliant upon and consistent with both federal and state courts across the country that have rejected the availability of state tort law in the climate change context… The Second Circuit persuasively stated: Artful pleading cannot transform the City’s complaint into anything other than a suit over global greenhouse gas emissions. It is precisely because fossil fuels emit greenhouse gases – which collectively exacerbate global warming – that the City is seeking damages. Put differently, the City’s complaint whipsaws between disavowing any intent to address emissions and identifying such emissions as the singular source of the City’s harm. But the City cannot have it both ways… Fundamental principles of federalism in the United States Constitution are clear that state law cannot operate in areas of “uniquely federal interests.” …In conclusion, only federal law can govern Plaintiffs’ interstate and international emissions claims because “the basic scheme of the Constitution so demands.” Therefore, Plaintiffs’ complaint is hereby dismissed with prejudice for failure to state a claim.

Ok, so it’s nice win in a lengthening series of victories for our side over the incessant lawfare perpetrated by the usual suspects, no doubt with the help of Rockefeller or other NGO money somewhere, somehow. But, celebrating this without addressing the fundamental problem with such lawfare is not to accomplish a thing. Why? Because, as I stated here multiple times, the process is the punishment! These plaintiffs don’t expect to win and don’t care that much at all if they lose.

It’s all a game of survival of the deepest pockets. The idea is to harass the oil and gas business out of future investing in the industry because it’s not worth the effort at some point. They know the industry typically plays defense and that plays into their hands.

And, that’s why these cases and this harassment will never stop until the industry plays offense with RICO lawsuits against the NGOs and their captive politicians. This, and only this, will do. Why isn’t the industry doing this? My guess is that white shoe law firms hired by the industry know that would kill the golden goose that keeps laying eggs for them. The game of defense, after all, never ends.

