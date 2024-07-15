Guest Post from John Droz, Jr. at Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues.

Sometimes it takes a shock to jar us out of our rut… Things are happening quickly, but based on Saturday’s event, here are some takeaways that initially come to mind…

1 - Words matter.

The mainstream media has abandoned their raison d'être: to be an objective, independent source of information to keep citizens informed about societal matters. In that scenario, better-educated citizens would join together to take action to support improved living conditions — e.g., by voting for responsible representatives.

Instead, the mainstream media has determined that citizens are incompetent and/or couldn't care less, so they have appointed themselves as the judge and jury as to what needs to be done to improve society. Of course, they never fully disclose their agendas, as that would expose the reality that they are bluff bidding on a bust hand.

That they continually attack an individual like Trump, is now just an everyday matter. That they dishonestly portray him in numerous ways (e.g., Hitler), is so commonplace that we think little of it. “Existential threat” rhetoric is not only false, but specifically intended to inflame… We should not lose sight of the fact that words do matter.

2 - Economic collapse.

Financial markets do not like bad news. However, what is much worse is uncertainty. Having a Presidential candidate killed would immediately immerse financial markets into unprecedented uncertainty — which would have profoundly negative impacts on almost every American citizen.

3 - National security.

Our opponents are continually taking full advantage of every weakness that we afford them (e.g., a porous border). An enormous US leadership gap could well lead to unprecedented aggression on their part.

4 - Competence.

This NYTimes photo shows the scene. It’s hard to understand why security experts would not have cleared such an obvious nearby roof. (Is this an example where DEI came into play? Also see this.)…

5 - We are living on the edge.

This event should make it clear that we are separated from chaos by just one inch. Life is a carefully choreographed charade. We need to periodically step back to see things in perspective. Hopefully, this event will wake up many sheepeople out of their semi-comatose dream state.

6 - We are not in control.

Despite our most arduous efforts and best intentions, the idea that we are in control is a siren illusion. The stark reality is that we are only 100% in control of one thing: OUR SOUL. Everything else is a crapshoot. Let’s refocus on what is really important. After that is fully taken care of, we can move on to societal issues.

#Droz #Freedom #CriticalThinking #Trump #AssassinationAttempt #Electricity

