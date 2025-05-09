Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Jeff Chestnut
4h

Europe has surrendered.

There is hope they will recognize that when they are all summonsed to the great meeting hall on their prearranged public transport, that someone will kick over the bucket under the pipe in the ceiling.

Burnt taco
4h

It’s too late for Europe. Even if they hung the rulers of the EU today, the Muslim infestation has rooted and the green mind virus has taken control. In the US, killing green grift and migration must happen yesterday

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
