Guest Post from Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

And you thought that owning a Tesla was ecological …. Imagine the solar roof that now needs attention after the installer has gone AWOL. The solar industry is about to become the least popular in the U.S. with hundreds of thousands of disappointed customers.

Cesar Barbosa is busy in a hot new field–solar decommissioning. And repowering too if the tax credit is still there.

“As the founder of NuLife Power Services,” Barbosa states, “I’m proud to lead a nationally recognized company specializing in Repowering, Removal & Reinstallation, and Decommissioning for aging solar assets across North America.”

For me, it’s not just about revitalizing solar systems—it’s about building a strong workforce through solid leadership and investing in people who are driven to make a lasting impact in renewable energy. The name NuLife reflects our mission: giving aging solar systems—and the teams behind them—a chance to shine.

He adds:

My solar company helps clients manage complex end-of-life challenges, specializing in residential portfolio repairs and commercial repowering. My consulting business empowers business owners and managers to unlock their inner champion through a Christian lens.

Busted Sunnova has thousands of customers under 25-year contracts in California, where Barbosa works. What happens to them? And as other solar companies bite the dust … Removing solar panels is and will be a big business indeed.

Warning! Solar Waste Ahead!

In a recent social media post, Barbosa warned:

A bold prediction no one wants to hear: Half of all commercial solar systems installed before 2016 will be underperforming or non-operational by 2030.



The solar industry is obsessed with the future. Cutting-edge panels (bigger is better). Sleek batteries. Dazzling projections for new installs.



But here’s the reality we can’t afford to ignore: a silent crisis unfolding on rooftops across America—a crisis I’ve been tackling firsthand since 2012, traveling the country with SunPower to address some of the industry’s most pressing system failures.



Across the country, tens of thousands of rooftop solar systems—once hailed as the clean energy revolution—are quietly decaying. Not because the technology failed, but because the industry did. We rushed to install. We cut corners. We promised 25 years of performance… and delivered systems that can’t make it past 10.

He continues:

Here’s what’s killing them: Inverters are dying—many are already out of warranty, with no replacements available.



Wiring and electrical infrastructure that was never designed for 25+ years of exposure.



Install quality? Forget it—an army of barely trained crews built the boom, and now we’re paying the price.



Maintenance? There was no plan. Just a contract, a handshake, and a hope it would all work out.



This is not just an engineering issue—it’s a financial one. Underperforming assets are generating less revenue than forecasted, while increasing the risk of electrical faults, fire hazards, and insurance claims.



And here’s the kicker: almost no one is ready to deal with this wave of system failures. Asset managers, facility owners, and even EPCs are discovering that repowering, remediation, or decommissioning is far more complex and expensive than expected.



This is where the next frontier of solar energy lies—not in installing the next 100GW—it’s rescuing the first 100GW.



Revitalization. Repowering. Responsible end-of-life planning. The question isn’t whether it’s coming. It’s whether we have the guts to face it. Are we going to keep pitching the dream—or finally clean up the mess we left behind?

