Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

Not surprising coming from the crowd of woke. To not use natural gas for space heating and water heating in buildings is just plain stupid. To replace natural gas in an existing building with electricity is even more stupid. But then these COP attendees are not the ones who own the buildings so go figure. What will be the cost to implement this? The COP attendees don’t care as everything they propose is funded by someone else’s money. A colossal waste of time and energy, it’s time to quit the COP meetings, in fact the UN.

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