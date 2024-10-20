Jo Nova has another excellent post today regarding a junk science survey reported in The Lancet, “a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal” on the subject of young Americans’ views on the ‘climate crisis.’ The journal describes itself thusly:

Note that last sentence, which is a mockery of scientific standards. You can't set agendas and advocate if you are truly doing science. Science has no agenda but discovery.

The Lancet, some readers will recall, proved this itself when it had to retract a politicized Covid-19 study that raised safety concerns about hydroxychloroquine after President Trump took it and spoke well of it as a possible Covid treatment. The Lancet, being ever politically correct, rushed to publish the study to counter Trump and then had to quickly retract it due after the flaws became obvious but not before doctors in my town went on the radio and cited it as a reason to avoid what turned out to be an excellent low-cost treatment.

That is The Lancet and another paper just published in the journal is even worse, as Jo Nova notes:

It could be the most rigged survey I’ve ever seen. The Lancet “Planetary Health” poll of young Americans looks as contrived as anything in our fake academic and media world. The survey, funded by AVAAZ (a $20 million dollar political activist “NGO“) is clearly an industrial scale psychological mining operation to find Politically Useful Statistics. It is amazing the survey passed ethical approval, because some 15,793 people aged 16 to 24 were allegedly subjected to a relentless series of unhinged and unbalanced suggestions. The sheer repetition of doom mongering is a form of abuse. It’s works like hypnosis — imagine being asked, “How much, if at all, does climate change make you feel the following? Then being offered 10 shades of pain: Anxious, Powerless, Afraid, Sad, Angry, Despair, Ashamed, Grief, Depressed, Guilty, and finally Indifferent, or Optimistic. Not only was there no chance to say climate change made you feel Bored, Lectured, Cajoled, Hen-pecked, Conned, and Scammed, but the response list itself was like a hypnotic suggestion, do you beat your wife, how often do you beat your wife, and how do you feel when you beat your wife? The hapless victims of this interrogation couldn’t escape by picking just one of these words — for every single word on the long list they had to answer on a scale of agreement: “Not at all, A little, Moderately, Very much, Extremely”. It’s a loaded scale. There’s no option to “disagree, moderately, very much or extremely.” It was like saying “Do you agree a bit or a lot”? It must have been clear from the start to every participant that the researchers wanted to hear how bad things were. It would have taken some wherewithal to reply “Not at all” to 26 versions of “Do you see the doom”? And there really were 26 versions — after the first question the second was “How much, if at all, does climate change make you feel the following?” To which the options included “Humanity is doomed” “I question whether the work I put into my career, job, or vocation, will matter” and Climate change will threaten my life”. After 15 (fifteen!) questions of malcontent and fear, there was the option to be hesitant about children, and finally “climate change will make my life better.” …Tellingly, there is no soul searching despite the supposedly dire results. If two thirds of young adults and teens felt the species was doomed, and half truly didn’t want children, it’s a crisis that can’t wait til 2050. But the whole Lancet “Planetary Health” poll is reported on like just another reason to build wind towers (which was probably the point of the paper). There’s no call for a more balanced education, for a more rational discussion or reminders that compared to the last 100,000 years, we all won lotto. Here we are on Planet Earth with more people, living longer than ever, with more food than we can eat, and we get to sit in machines that go zoom. But no, the only solution here is to cool the planet… Science has become a paper mill that serves people with lots of money.

Here is one of the questions and accompanying series of choices, which I have color-coded to illustrate Jo Nova's point:

The question was unbelievably biased, of course, and, predictably, produced absurd results:

Who pretends this is science? It's pure political advocacy on behalf of corporatists, just as the hydroxychloroquine study was on behalf of Big Pharma. And, who is Avaaz Foundation, the group that funded it?

Well, we're told here that “Avaaz” means “voice" in Farsi as well as several other European, Middle Eastern, and Asian languages. It claimed, in 2012 to have funded “pro-democracy movements with ‘high-tech phones and satellite internet modems, connect them to the world's top media outlets, and provide communications advice.’" Almost sounds like a CIA front group, doesn't it?

It was apparently founded in 2007 by Res Publica and MoveOn.org, both of which received funding from George Soros's Open Society Foundations. Founder Ricken Patel previously worked for both the Rockefeller Foundation, and Res Publica. but, since 2009, has claimed to be "wholly member-funded," relying on donations of less than $5,000 from individuals. It says it doesn't take money from corporations or large foundations, whatever the latter means. It's members supposedly come from all over the world (“70 million members in 194 countries") but, curiously, its website indicates 28% of its membership comes from Brazil.

It is purely political, being a 501.c(4) entity, which means contributions are not tax-deductible. It fought against Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential election, for instance.

Avaaz also cites this as its top victory:

The Lancet study, in other words, was absurdly biased because it served the interests of a highly political outfit directly advocating against fossil fuels and for renewables that it goes so far here to say “are the profit centre." And, here is what Avaaz said about its activities in its 2022 IRS 990 return:

Avaaz worked to bring global political action on the climate crisis into line with what science tells us is necessary by engaging at the UNFCCC COP27, where we campaigned for a global treaty to manage a just phase-out of oil, coal and gas. This campaign was built via a petition sent by the Prime Minister of Tuvalu and signed by almost one million Avaaz members. through a combination of high-level advocacy, grassroots youth movement support and member engagement, both in the run-up and during the COP27. Avaaz helped to secure an announcement by the European Union that it will increase its ambition in reducing emissions. Avaaz engaged in high-level advocacy with the European Union to secure an ambitious climate package with strong policies, including increasing its emission reduction target to 65% by 2030, emboldening its renewables target, and committing to a complete phase-out of Russian gas by 2025, through high-level advocacy, public pressure and member engagement ahead and during key international summits on biodiversity, Avaaz ran a major global campaign to put half the planet under protection.

Note the role of Avaaz in organizing "grassroots youth movement support” for its plan to kill fossil fuels (it's also anti-nuclear) and advance renewables. Yet, The Lqncet has the sheer audacity to put this at the end of their leading questions study of youth opinions on climate change:

Jo Nova is 100% correct; The Lancet is utterly shameless.

