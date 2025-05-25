The MGUY is thrilled with what’s happened in New Zealand these days as Net Zero is apparently abandoned with good reason:

This video is less than four minutes long but is packed with stunning information on what the Kiwis are doing, so enjoy!

P.S. Our friends Jaspreet Boparai and DonNicolson provide further insights on what’s happening in New Zealand here:

https://media.realitycheck.radio/2025/05/2025_05_14_GREENWASHED_JB_DN_V1.mp4

New Zealand Energy also takes a look at the latest news here and offers a bit of caution in reading too much into what is less than could and should be done.

#Climate #GreenEnergy #Renewables #ClimateChange #Solar #Subsidies #NewZealand

