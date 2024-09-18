Guest Post from David Wojick of CFact.

The news is full of predictions of explosive growth in electricity use because of AI. I wondered what all this AI was going to be used for, but then it hit me. AI could take our personal computers from search to research. I realize this is futuristic, so please read it that way.

The basic idea is very simple. Right now, when you want to know about something, you start by doing a search. You get a bunch of snippets and links to likely documents. So you go to the best-looking ones and read. If your question is fairly broad you might read quite a bit by way of piecing together an answer. Your computer does the search then you do the research.

Kismet , a robot head made in the 1990s to recognize and simulate emotions: Source: Rama, CC BY-SA 3.0 fr, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89032593

Suppose AI does the research and reports back to you with your answer? This seems perfectly possible; in fact, it is what these new AI engines seem to do best.

When you think about it, we do a lot of research.

Shopping likely tops the list. So a query might be to find me the cheapest something within a specified distance. A specific car within 300 miles, say, or a special pizza within 5 miles. We do that a lot. Or the best price in all the online outlets, which would take me endless time.

Then, there is looking over time. Most stores have sales off and on. For example, Amazon prices for a given item can change a lot over time, including being briefly what looks like erroneously low.

Your AI shopper could effortlessly spend what would be all your time spotting sales. You could even have low ball buy orders just like automated stock buying software does today, but with much more complex instructions from you.

Then, too there is reading product or service reviews and comments. Online reviews are a wonderful addition to shopping, but they are time-consuming to read and digest. AI could do this, but maybe not today’s systems. The problem is that people disagree. Some like it, some do not, and everybody has reasons.

Which brings us to a key issue, namely how does AI handle disagreement? Much of our daily research involves assessing conflicting opinions, but I have yet to see a discourse AI product that can do this well, or even at all.

Much of what we want to know about is controversial. Products, services, politics and policy, sports, diets and health, child rearing and education, news, science, law and regulation, etc. Today’s AI systems seem to take positions based on their training rather than analyzing the issues for us. This is a serious weakness.

Maybe issue analysis will be the next big thing in AI. It may take new programming or, training, or both because issues have a distinct structure. See my “The structure of complex issues” here: https://www.cfact.org/2020/11/17/the-structure-of-complex-issues/. It could also track issues as they evolve over time.

Getting back to the basic point, the WorldWideWeb just turned 30 years old. It has made search and research a key part of daily life. The computer does the search, and we do the research on those search results. There are two kinds of research — fact-finding and issue analysis.

If AI can do some of that research, it could be a major change in our lives. However, that change will be electricity intensive. Some projections of AI power usage are hard to believe as they range up to a whopping 20% of American electricity consumption.

I have not looked at these AI growth models, so have no idea how realistic they are. It is likely they are way too fast. A technology is more than stuff; it is people using stuff, which takes a long time to develop. If AI can do some of our research, it will definitely grow big.

If AI can do our basic research, that would be extremely useful. It would free us up to do other things, like thinking and more advanced research, or even relaxing a bit. Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: David and I have corresponded about AI and the issues raised above. We even tested a couple of AI applications with series of questions. He’s much more knowledgeable than me on the subject, but I do use AI frequently, and I am also greatly worried about it.

What I have learned is that the systems are inevitably infected with the bias of their creators. Any questions about climate will quickly reveal that. The secret to getting valuable information from such systems is persistent questioning, as it is with all conversations. Never accept the first answer. Challenge the answer or better yet ask for more detail. And, always verify by going to the source and cross-checking the information received.

There are many positives in using AI. David pinpoints the big one, which is that one can research much more easily using it as opposed to typical internet searches. It is conversational and more natural. It also allows more time for thinking and writing. It is tool for exposing the nefarious activities of government and NGOs, too. I asked Perplexity, for example, this question:

Who donates to the NRDC?

What I got initially was a lot of mush, mostly worded in generalities. So, I asked a follow-up question:

Who are the key donors to NRDC?

This time I struck oil: Several major foundations are key donors to NRDC, including: Hewlett Foundation: Over $20 million in donations

MacArthur Foundation: Nearly $14 million in donations

Energy Foundation: Gave nearly $3 million in 2011 These foundations support NRDC's work on issues like legal defense of environmental regulations, energy efficiency initiatives, and climate action.

The best part, though, was a link note at the end of the above, which took me here to a site I had never seen before despite extensive NRDC funding research over more than a decade. The data is not completely up to date and I have some questions on at least one donor, but, overall, the data is invaluable and it helps identify the special interests behind all the NRDC’s anti-American, anti-energy, and, frankly, anti-human activities of this completely phony outfit.

Nonetheless, the downsides are very real. Bias must be assumed and there is no doubt government will seek to massage and eventually control messaging. The potential for the intelligent machine to substitute for and destroy humans is also a distinct possibility. If you have any doubts about this watch a video of a drone chasing a person to kill him. Its impact on free speech could also be as negative as it is positive. There is a lot to think about with AI and David has posed one of the most critical questions although I might rephrase it as follows:

Will Ai allow disagreement?

It must, of course, or we’re doomed. And, that means we must control it to prevent if from controlling us.

#AI #Research #Thinking #ArtificialIntelligence #Disagreements #FreeSpeech #Control

