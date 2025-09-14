Climate lawfare as a whole has gone rather poorly if you believe the point of it all is to win cases. Case after case has been thrown out by courts that have recognized no one is in a position to lay legal blame for climate change. I don’t believe for a second, though, that’s the purpose of the lawfare. I see it as: (1) simple harassment designed to slow down fossil fuel development to make room for green energy grifting, and (2) a technique for motivating the shills for the grifters by equipping them with talking points. A recent study published in Nature (of course) provides an example.

The study is titled “Systematic attribution of heatwaves to the emissions of carbon majors,” and produced the intended headline of “Heatwaves linked to carbon emissions from specific companies.” It is a compendium of academic gobbledegook that largely obscures what the authors are doing, namely, guessing and creating the false impression that we can know just how much Chevron, for instance, contributed to an Oregon heat wave, which is, of course, ludicrous on its face. Clearly, the entire effort here is to lay a foundation for climate lawfare and that is not science.

Here is the abstract (emphasis and paragraphing added):

Extreme event attribution assesses how climate change affected climate extremes, but typically focuses on single events. Furthermore, these attributions rarely quantify the extent to which anthropogenic actors have contributed to these events. Here we show that climate change made 213 historical heatwaves reported over 2000–2023 more likely and more intense, to which each of the 180 carbon majors (fossil fuel and cement producers) substantially contributed. This work relies on the expansion of a well-established event-based framework. Owing to global warming since 1850–1900, the median of the heatwaves during 2000–2009 became about 20 times more likely, and about 200 times more likely during 2010–2019. Overall, one-quarter of these events were virtually impossible without climate change. The emissions of the carbon majors contribute to half the increase in heatwave intensity since 1850–1900. Depending on the carbon major, their individual contribution is high enough to enable the occurrence of 16–53 heatwaves that would have been virtually impossible in a preindustrial climate. We, therefore, establish that the influence of climate change on heatwaves has increased, and that all carbon majors, even the smaller ones, contributed substantially to the occurrence of heatwaves. Our results contribute to filling the evidentiary gap to establish accountability of historical climate extremes.

That last line tells us most of what we need to know: it’s all about the lawfare. But, why use 1850-1900 as a comparison period? Well, I asked Grok if the period 1850–1900 was colder than normal and got this:

The period from 1850 to 1900 was generally colder than the 20th-century average, aligning with the tail end of the Little Ice Age, a period of cooler global temperatures that roughly spanned the 14th to 19th centuries. Global temperature reconstructions, such as those from the HadCRUT dataset and paleoclimate proxies (e.g., tree rings, ice cores), indicate that average temperatures during this time were about 0.5–1°C cooler than the 1961–1990 baseline often used as a reference for "normal" climate. In the Northern Hemisphere, particularly in Europe and North America, this period saw frequent cold winters and cooler summers, with notable events like the "Year Without a Summer" in 1816 (just before your specified range) still influencing climate variability. Glaciers in the Alps and other regions were also advancing during this time, consistent with cooler conditions. Volcanic activity, like the 1883 Krakatoa eruption, further contributed to temporary cooling by injecting aerosols into the atmosphere, which reflected sunlight.

So, there you go. The study used a colder period to draw the contrast the authors wanted. It’s worth reading the peer reviews, which include further evidence of the political objectives of the study and some of the significant flaws. The latter include the following:

“The article should also be clearer if this attribution is to anthropogenic effects or climate change in general as it seems to be described both ways”

“Its not immediately clear to me why a model with good seasonality would be best at modelling the frequency of extreme events.”

“I concur that there is no final consensus on whether the event of interest should be considered in- or out-of-sample for the analysis. However, whether or not it is included can have major implications for the associated return periods and probabilities.”

Interestingly, the authors responded to the first point by saying “we have clarified that we evaluate the contributions of anthropogenicactors, and “other unidentified contributors, anthropogenic and natural.” Well, that’s interesting. How much do agriculture, cement, and natural causes contribute? We’re not really told because the focus is on fossil fuels, of course, and that’s purpose here.

There are several other issues as well:

The assumption that CO2 is behind climate change may be good enough for the IPCC, the UN and other parties promoting the Great Grren Grift, but plenty of reputable scientists question that conclusion.

The assumption that one can identify how much Chevron contributes to heat waves is based on nothing more than production levels compared to climate models, which have been notoriously wrong.

Nowhere in the report can one find the terms “cloud” or “water vapor,” which are obvious factors in heat waves. Solar and volcanic activity are mentioned, but the authors assure us they have a model to separate out the impacts of fossil fuels.

You get the picture. This entire study is nothing but bollocks. But it will ensure the necessary headlines appear and provide the fodder for more climate lawfare.

