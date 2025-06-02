Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1m

The entire set of lawfare suits are based on leftists propaganda which is basically inaccurate and incorrect. The funding for these suits is from leftist organizations snd democrat activist organizations including non profits. To add insult, some of the funding is from organizations receiving federal grants. The real science (not phat al gore science) from a multitude of credible authors cnd sources is an avalanche against the lawsuit claims. So we come down to whether or not the courts will follow the law and the proven science, or follow liberals popularity in their decisions. More info on the CO2 Coalitoon can be found here: l

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture