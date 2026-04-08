Guest Post by Wayne Winegarden at Real Clear Energy.

Winter Storm Fern was a warning. When temperatures plunged into the single digits and heavy snow blanketed much of the country, the electric grid faced a serious stress test.

For years, I have cautioned that rising electricity demand and the premature retirement of dependable power plants were putting the U.S. on a collision course with reliability problems and higher utility bills. During Fern, those concerns came into focus.

By ABI imagery from NOAA’s GOES-19 Satellite - https://cdn.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=182586360

Coal played a central role in keeping the lights on. During the week of the storm, coal accounted for 21% of electricity generation in the Lower 48 states, up from 17% the previous week. In regions such as the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, where natural gas infrastructure can face constraints and freezing risks during extreme cold, coal generation provided critical backup. Within the PJM Interconnection territory, wind and solar supplied about 5% of electricity during the storm, while coal provided roughly 24%.

Grid stress is not a one-time event. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s 2025-2026 Winter Reliability Assessment warns of recurring supply shortfalls and elevated blackout risks during extreme weather. Demand is rising, yet dependable baseload capacity continues to shrink in several markets.

Recent federal actions have sought to slow that trend. The administration has taken steps to delay certain coal plant retirements, preserve existing capacity and expand financing options for infrastructure upgrades. According to the Department of Energy’s July 2025 Resource Adequacy Report, prior policies contributed to an unsustainable pattern of plant retirements without dependable replacement generation. Stabilizing the grid requires correcting that imbalance.

At the same time, coal’s future is entangled in a growing legal fight over capital access. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and several other state officials filed an antitrust lawsuit against major asset managers, alleging coordinated efforts to restrict coal production through environmental and governance policies. The proposed remedy included forcing divestment from coal holdings. A federal judge recently allowed the case to proceed. Vanguard has since settled without admitting wrongdoing and without agreeing to divest its coal assets.

The broader implications remain uncertain. If institutional investors are pressured to liquidate coal-related holdings, coal producers could face higher capital costs and reduced access to financing. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry warned that forcing billions of dollars in coal-related assets off balance sheets would directly affect companies’ ability to finance infrastructure and support jobs. Even if well intentioned, policies that restrict capital to reliable generation risk tightening supply at a time when the grid needs reinforcement.

Electricity reliability depends on sufficient, dispatchable baseload power. Markets have recently signaled stronger profitability for coal, reflecting demand for dependable generation. Investment decisions should respond to these price signals rather than to political pressure from either side.

Energy policy should focus on outcomes: affordability, reliability, and security. That requires reducing barriers to investment across all viable baseload sources, including coal, natural gas and nuclear. When extreme weather returns, as it inevitably will, Americans will care less about political narratives and more about whether their heat and lights stay on. Starving reliable power of capital is a risk the grid cannot afford.

Wayne Winegarden, Ph.D., is a senior fellow in business and economics and director of the Center for Medical Economics and Innovation at the Pacific Research Institute.

#Coal #Climate #RealClearEnergy #WinterStormFern #EnergySecurity

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