Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
2h

Thanks for posting this article by Ronald Stein and Yoshihiro Muronaka, two great professional engineers. The politicians and bureaucrats who forced Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States to switch to wind and solar power are among the Western world's worst domestic enemies.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture