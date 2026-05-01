Doug Sheridan discusses the ludicrous nature of some of the IPCC climate scenarios that have heretofore fed climate hype and, thank goodness, are now being eliminated in a burst of climate realism:

Roger Pielke writes in his Substack blog, the international committee responsible for the official scenarios that feed into climate modeling that are the basis for most projective climate research and the assessments of the IPCC has just published the next generation of climate scenarios.



Big news: The new framework has eliminated the most extreme scenarios that have dominated climate research over much of the past several decades specifically, RCP8.5, SSP5-8.5, and SSP3-7.0. This is an absolutely huge development in climate science which will have lasting impacts across research and policy. The future is not what it used to be.

The new CMIP7 ScenarioMIP framework offers seven scenarios spanning a range from "VERY LOW" through "HIGH." The current naming convention drops the radiative-forcing target labels of the SSP era there is no "8.5" scenario, and no "7.0" scenario, but as show below, each scenario has a radiative forcing level in 2100.



The new CMIP7 ScenarioMIP framework represents a real course correction, but with more work to do. SSP5-8.5 is gone. SSP3-7.0 has a successor that is less extreme but arguably remains implausible. The middle of the set is more pessimistic than trajectories of current and announced policies. The plausibility vacuum at the heart of the architecture has yet to be addressed.



We've known since 2017 that upper end climate scenarios are fatally flawed. Nine years later, that understanding has now become officially recognized. That is good news. We can debate whether nine years is short or long for the overturning of scientific understandings with massive economic and policy implications. But today, that overturning is undeniable.



Science is self-correcting. What matters now is what happens next.

Our Take 1: Here's what we'll hear next: "See, the electrify everything with renewables strategy is working." Don't believe it. These extreme scenarios were exposed by their lack of realism, not pushed off the table by reductions in emissions from non-solutions to climate change like wind, solar, batteries and EVs.



Our Take 2: The climate itself tells us all we need to know about efforts to address climate change. The Paris Agreement targeted global emissions to be down by 28% by now. In reality, they are up more than 8%. Meanwhile, both GHG concentrations and global temperatures continue to rise in unabated fashion—as if we'd made no effort at all to reduce emissions.



Our Take 3: The failure of the energy transition isn't something climate scientist want to admit, partly because they (unbelievably) were allowed to design the effort. Ergo, many in that community will attempt to mislead the public into believing that the elimination of wildly unrealistic worst-case scenarios is a sign of progress in the fight against climate change. Don't believe it. Moreover, push back on it. It's allowed.

My Take: The problems with the IPCC aren’t limited to the ridiculous climate scenarios it has now dropped. The biggest issue is that there is a political arm to the IPCC, closely linked with the aspirations of green grifters and globalist power seekers nd it is responsible for the hype that is made of the science conducted by the IPCC. It is this that must be addressed to truly reform the entity. It’s more than faulty models and unreal scenarios.

#IPCC #ClimateScenarios #EnergyTransition #DougSheridan

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