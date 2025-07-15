Paul Burgess makes the case for “The Innocence of CO2” with a great 10-minute science video:

Burgess demonstrates that “standard physics can show that CO2 and Methane play very little part in the climate.”

There are two versions of the paper behind this episode. The first is the everyday language version: found here. The second is the same paper but in a standard scientific paper version found here.

Enjoy!

#PaulBurgess #Science #CO2 #Temperature #Climate

