The Innocence of CO2 (and Methane): Standard Physics Shows CO2 and Methane Play Very Little Part in the Climate
Paul Burgess makes the case for “The Innocence of CO2” with a great 10-minute science video:
Burgess demonstrates that “standard physics can show that CO2 and Methane play very little part in the climate.”
There are two versions of the paper behind this episode. The first is the everyday language version: found here. The second is the same paper but in a standard scientific paper version found here.
Astrophysics here: it’s about 4 & 10-15 micrometer photon absorption lines by co2, transferring that blackbody radiation to pressure energy. I didn’t see them mention how ch4 sits higher in the atmosphere and ionization by uv induces h2o and o3. The problem with ch4 is that o2 wasn’t as abundant earlier in earth’s history, thus aerosolized h2o and o3 weren’t then induced.