Energy Security and Freedom

Spuds1964
1h

Even if the United States wanted to become a manufacturing giant once again, it still needs to address its management of waste for the products we consume. One of the best forms of "sustainability", a term which so many Greeniacs chant as part of their mantras is to turn a liability (waste) into a resource (energy). Why pay for a commodity (virgin materials, electricity, etc) twice or more if you can get at least get some of that material back for further manufacturing?

Solar has its place as a "supplemental" energy source but should not be solely relied upon, even in areas with ample sunshine. Dusk does happen eventually and you are SOL if you need power 24 hrs a day without proper backup/storage.

In parts of Asia namely China, there is little or no environmental regulations and that negatively impacts the quality of life to the people who live there.

In the USA, we have the technology to properly handle, treat and process our wastes plus the incentive to ensure that our people and environment are protected at the same time improving our transmission systems without going over board (which have their own negative impacts) with a design which is needed to accomplish what Greeniacs envision. Pixie Dust and Unicorn Flatuents need not apply!

