Hounslow is a London borough with a population of 290,488 or 0.00354% of the world and is determined to save the planet by getting everyone, save for a few elites, out of cars altogether. So, it’s decided to charge for parking based on the emissions cars produce. The fact a parked car emits zero emissions apparently didn’t enter into the deliberations, nor did the reality that this favored the only car capable of burning up and emitting man-killing emissions when parked, that being an EV.

Here is the announcement (emphasis added):

Overview of Changes to Parking Charges As part of our Parking Strategy (approved July 2024), Hounslow proposed changes to the way we charge for Council-owned car parks, on-street parking spaces, and for parking permits. The new system, which is aimed at improving air quality and promoting cleaner, more sustainable transport, will expand the use of emissions-based parking charges from Friday 28, February 2025. What are emissions-based parking charges? Emissions-based parking charges means charging for parking based on the vehicle’s level of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions. The less polluting a vehicle is, the less the user pays for parking. What exactly is changing as part of this current phase? Hounslow already applies emissions-based parking charges for on and off-street PayByPhone parking, based on a three-band system: zero, low, and other emissions. As part of this update: Expansion of bands: The number of emissions-based charging bands will be expanded to more accurately reflect the various levels of emissions produced by vehicles. Application to permits: Emissions-based charges will now apply to resident and business parking permits, in addition to the existing charges for on- and off-street parking. Diesel surcharge: A surcharge for diesel vehicles is being introduced for on and off street parking, in addition to the existing surcharge for resident parking permits. Motorcycles: At this stage, there are no changes planned for motorcycles. However, this will be subject to a separate consultation in the coming months. The statutory consultation process required to introduce these changes concluded successfully on the 22/11/24, with no objections raised. As a result, the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will be sealed, and the new emissions-based parking charges will come into effect on the 28/02/25.

How does it work? The amount you pay for parking or permits will depend on your vehicle’s CO2 emissions and fuel type. You can check your vehicle’s emissions by visiting the DVLA website and entering your registration number. This information is also included on the V5C certificate (vehicle log book). This will show the relevant CO2 emissions details for your vehicle and determine which charging ‘band’ it falls within, as set out in the table below. Parking charges will be displayed when using the PayByPhone app, contactless terminals, or PayPoint machines. When applying for a parking permit online, the new prices will come into effect from 28 February 2025… The table of new changes can be found here (for resident parking charges, season tickets, business permits and on street pay-by-phone charges) and here (for off-street pay-by-phone charges). Supporting a Greener Hounslow The updated charging structure supports the objectives outlined in the Parking Strategy (July 2024), which provides a boroughwide vision for parking management. The strategy carefully balances parking priorities with the need to work towards delivery of a healthier, greener, and safer Hounslow while ensuring the Council can effectively manage existing and future demand for parking. The introduction of emissions-based parking charges is part of the Council’s wider efforts to: Reduce harmful pollutants.

Encourage a shift to cleaner vehicles for those who cannot use alternative modes of transport.

Support the Council’s climate change goals.

Improve overall quality of life in the borough. We encourage all residents to familiarise themselves with the new charging structure and check the emissions of their vehicles. Together, we can make a difference by reducing pollution and creating a greener Hounslow for future generations.

How idiotic, you might be saying right now. What are these clowns thinking? Do they really think CO2 is a polluatnt? Do they have any sense of how meaningless this green gesture is? Do they have sense at all?

Well, of course they do. They’re elites of one form or another who are determined to show you commoners how virtuous they are and how you must do what they say, which is to get out of your cards altogether and stop interfering with their lives by your presence. They want you stacked up in some 15-minute neighborhood away from them, where you can be carefully controlled and your travel limited. They’re not worried for you but about you.

