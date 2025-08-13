Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
julius sanders's avatar
julius sanders
1h

Yes . this is just more climate alarmism

Reef Rebels is not just another blog or site.

It is by professor peter ridd.

He is, by far, the most knowledgeable individual when it comes to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

I have worked for peter and known him for over 20 years.

Professor Ridd went up against JCU over JCU’s false claims about the reef and other things.

Professor Rid has said for decades that the reef is doing well.

But the alarmists keep attacking peter at every turn

JCU is freemason controlled, as is every other Australian place of Higher Education.

That includes AIMS

I have worked at both AIMS and JCU

And the freemason / globalist control of those institutions is unmistakeable.

WEF directs, masonry enables

Thanks Tom for a very enlightening letter.

Julius sanders

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture