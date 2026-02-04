The print newspaper Pravda (which means “truth”) continues to exist as the official publication of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF). The Guardian might be described as the Western version: a news outlet that pretends to offer truth but, in reality, repackages it as socialist lies in the service of shakedowns.

No better example of such propagandizing exists than this from a recent article in the far-left journal:

Fossil fuel companies could be forced to pay some of the price of their damage to the climate, and the ultra-rich subjected to a global wealth tax, if new tax rules are agreed under the UN. Negotiations on a planned global tax treaty will resume at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, with dozens of countries supporting stronger rules that would make polluters pay for the impact of their activities. But developing countries are worried the current draft of the proposals is too weak, and want more robust backing from the rich world. Clear proposals on taxing the profits of fossil fuel companies have been watered down in their language, and proposals for a global asset registry that would help in taxing wealthy individuals have been removed from the text. Marlene Nembhard Parker, main delegate for Jamaica at the negotiations for the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation, said: “In the context of Hurricane Melissa, which wiped the equivalent of 40% off our GDP overnight, it is time that the draft template text on sustainable development gets fleshed out. A much clearer link now needs to be made to environmental taxation and climate change, with clearer agreements on the actions that must be taken, nationally and internationally, particularly for the countries and industries who are most responsible.”

Negotiating the convention, which could be adopted as soon as the end of next year if countries can iron out details, was now urgent, she added, as more countries were afflicted by climate-related disasters. “This [tax] is critical for domestic resource mobilisation so that countries can sustainably rebuild and become resilient to increasingly devastating climate impacts, rather than become more dependent on borrowing and debt,” she told the Guardian. “There can be no sustainability without dealing with climate change in the way we design our global tax rules.” Progress on the tax treaty, which was first proposed by African countries in 2022, has been slow so far. The US has withdrawn from the talks, though this need not prevent other countries pressing ahead. Some rich countries have also argued that tax matters should be discussed within the OECD, of which only advanced economies are members, rather than within the UN, where all countries have a say. If it can be made to work, the treaty could be a big step forward in making fossil fuel producers pay for the damage they cause, and in ensuring the richest contribute. Inequality rates have soared in recent years, with the wealthiest 0.001% of the population – roughly 56,000 people – holding three times more wealth than the poorer 50%, and the disparity is growing.

The false narrative begins with suggestions a UN proposed global wealth tax is about “stronger rules that would make polluters pay,” and “more robust backing from the rich world,” but the writers, being communists at heart, cannot avoid admitting it’s really just a shakedown by an unholy alliance of “get rich quick” developing nation corruptocrats, power-hungry UN bureaucrats desperate to preserve their jobs, and left-wing media types seeking relevance.

It’s disgusting beyond belief. What accounts for it all, though? Let me suggest it’s the human condition. The Guardian doesn’t care a hoot about developing nations, their needs, or the climate. It seeks n ot only relevance but money to continue their narrative-spinning work. Likewise, the leaders of developing nations seek easy cash that will no doubt be spent on themselves rather than those for whom they speak. And, the UN needs to replace the cash cow it had from the US, of course. Lurking in the shadows, too, are the grifters looking to get their share of the cash for “green energy sustainable energy” scams.

It's all about the money, in other words, the physical embodiment of pride and envy that supersedes all caring for others. It’s always about the money, which, ironically, is the sin of which leftists always accuse fossil fuel industries when, in fact, they bring economic development to developing nations.

Hat Tip: Jo Nova

