The big story yesterday, of course, was the $667 million jury award to Energy Transfer for damages caused by Greenpeace during the ridiculous protests it helped orchestrate against the Dakota Access pipeline. The AP, essentially a hired propaganda outfit these days, sadly reports the story without mentioning the actual huge amount of the damages as the jury saw it:

A North Dakota jury on Wednesday found Greenpeace liable for defamation and other claims brought by a pipeline company in connection with protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The nine-person jury awarded Dallas-based Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. The lawsuit had accused Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA, and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc. of defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy, and other acts. When asked if Greenpeace plans to appeal, Senior Legal Adviser Deepa Padmanabha said, “We know that this fight is not over” and said the organization’s work “is never going stop.” “That’s the really important message today, and we’re just walking out and we’re going to get together and figure out what our next steps are,” Padmanabha said. The organization said it plans to appeal the decision. Energy Transfer called the verdict a “win” for residents of Mandan, North Dakota, and across the state. “While we are pleased that Greenpeace has been held accountable for their actions against us, this win is really for the people of Mandan and throughout North Dakota who had to live through the daily harassment and disruptions caused by the protesters who were funded and trained by Greenpeace,” the company said in a statement to The Associated Press. The company, who previously said the lawsuit was about Greenpeace not following the law and not free speech, also called the verdict a win for “Americans who understand the difference between the right to free speech and breaking the law.”

Notice how the AP scribe can barely hide his contempt for the interests of locals, who saw their lives turned upside down as a result of the ginned-up violence against Energy Transfer. Given the reporter’s reluctance to detail just how big this award, it’s important to shout it out. It was Two-Thirds of Billion Dollars. Locals understood what a fiasco the Dakota Access protests were, how the whole thing was a carefully choreographed display of virtue signaling by mostly spoiled children of wealthy Manhattanites and such, and how these folks left the area after the cameras disappeared.

Yes, the locals understood, and they gave a much bigger award than expected. They gave their middle finger to every trust-funder who journeyed to North Dakota on a lark and left their community a mess. They knew how they were used and abused by all the NGO-funded activists. What made it possible in this instance to turn the tables, though, was the fact Energy Transfer is not your everyday oil and gas industry member. It retums fire. A good friend who owns a bit of stock in the company wrote last night to say this:

My immediate thought is that Greenpeace tangled with the wrong guy when they tangled with Kelsey [CEO of Energy Transfer]. I've believed that from the beginning and was really impressed when the company didn't follow the roll-over-and-die approach that so many businesses do in situations like this.

I responded with a “well said,” of course, and thinking on what he said, I realized just how effective Energy Transfer’s approach would be if practiced by the industry as a whole, Trumpian style. Consider, for instance, the amount of money Greenpeace here in America has. There are two Grenpeaces here. One is a 501(c)3 charity and the other is 501(c)4 political non-profit. Pro-Publica offers these charts on the financial condition of both entities:

Looking at the numbers, the two entities lost a combined $5.7 million in 2023, and their collective assets exceeded liabilities by $44 million. It’s going to be really hard to pay back that $667 million. And the wealthy elitists who fund everything anti-oil and anti-gas seem unlikely to come up with that much either. The IER’s Big Green Inc. database shows these contributions from the usual suspects from 2009 through 2018:

This $4.8 million over a decade amounts to less than $500,000 per year, so the families represented in the above list (Heinz, Park, Rockefeller, Simons and Google founder Eric Schmidt) will have to substantially up the ante for Greenpeace to survive. My guess is they won’t. They’ll just use some other entity for their dirty tricks.

