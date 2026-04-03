Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
3d

“Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!" — Walter Scott

“In a time of universal deceit - telling the truth is a revolutionary act." — George Orwell

Citizens of New York and other similarly deceived states are indeed finding themselves entangled in a cancer of intellectual dishonesty that continues to grow.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
3d

The Green Progressive Experiment in Ulster County, New York, remains OBLIVIOUS to reality that wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate ELECTRICITY.

Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

An Energy "REALITY" Reminder to the so-called leaders at Ulster County, New York:

• Crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels, and oil derivatives that are the basis of the products in our materialistic world.

• Without refineries to manufacture that useless black tar that we call crude oil, into usable transportation fuels and oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in our daily lives, we’re back to the 1800’s.

Today, we have 6 ways to generate electricity by coal, natural gas, hydro, nuclear, wind, and solar, but ALL the components such as wire, insulation, computers, etc., are MADE FROM fossil fuels, Ridding the world of crude oil would eliminate electricity and we’re back to the 1800’s.

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