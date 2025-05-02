The MGUY exposes the peak idiocy and energy insanity behind so much of electrification, this time regarding electric ferries.

This is one of MGUY’s best videos to date, just packed with facts and common sense!

And, here’s a headline from Boosted confirming the MGUY’s point, followed a bit of the story:

The Medstraum fast ferry, which actually runs on electricity, has been taken out of service due to serious problems with its batteries. In order to keep the route running, the shipping company is switching to diesel. A Norwegian fast ferry that was supposed to run on electricity has had so many problems that the shipping company is now switching to a diesel solution. The electric ferry "Medstraum", one of the world's first of its kind, has proven unable to live up to the expectations placed on it.

Peak idiocy, indeed, as Europeans fall over their stupid ideas of electric nirvana, saving the planet what they cannot define, and put virtue signaling before all else.

