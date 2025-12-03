A very long time ago, a good friend in the news business told me the Wall Street Journal was, contrary to popular opinion, a leftist outlet for the most part. I read more closely after that conversation and soon decided he was correct. It is merely the voice of corporatists who generally like big government as long as they can make fortunes off it. It doesn’t really have any conservative principles and only gets behind them when the opportunity to profit off government grift has passed.

That it has passed, and the Green Fairy has fallen to Earth, is now evident in a recent WSJ article titled “Europe’s Green Energy Rush Slashed Emissions—and Crippled the Economy.” The story is paywalled, of course, but Jo Nova offers some excerpts in another of her brilliant posts. It and she make the point that Europe served as the front line in a failed war of the West to impose green political correctness on its populations and thereby open the door to massive grifting, rent-seeking, and power accumulation.

This war advanced for decades until Trump spoke bluntly and said no more subsidies. But, he merely spoke the truth found in this chart that was part of the WSJ story:

Study the above because it shows our supposed European betters have dug themselves into a green energy hole that belies everything promised by advocates of supposedly “free” energy from the sun and wind. Seven of the 10 nations with higher industrial electric prices than U.S. suffer from prices that are twice those of the latter! Germany and the UK, who wore their green virtual signaling badges on their backs, their chests, the top of their heads, and everywhere else they could fit them, also exhibited the domestric electric prices twice as high as the United States.

The whole climate scam is now a wreck, and the people are no longer willing to tolerate it. The circumstances and the facts have made it no longer possible to profess belief in great green dream. It is done despite whatever the UN attempts to do to revive it and regardless of anything John Kerry might have to say. The Green Fairy was a mirage.

#Europe #WSJ #ElectricPrices #UK #Germany #GreenFairy

