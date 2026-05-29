This 23-minute video from the great Kathryn Porter is delivered from a hospital room, as she has an undisclosed medical issue that has, over the years, risen up, but she nonetheless delivered a fantastic set of remarks about the terrible risks Scotland is taking to signal its green energy virtues.

Porter’s peech is technical, yet easily grasped by anyone truly concerned about energy security. She exposes the fallacies of pretending any nation can do without oil and gas, with one fact after another.

#KathrynPorter #Scotland #NorthSea #Oil #NaturalGas #GreenEnergy #VirtueSignaling @EnergyTransition

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