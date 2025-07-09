Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim McSherry's avatar
Tim McSherry
3h

If it’s not dispatchable it’s not capacity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
6m

What’s done is done. I believe this opportunity will give America a new opportunity, an opportunity to use coal and natural gas to produce an abundance of our electricity. The opportunity is there to rebuild theses power plants to not only look ascetically pleasing but also a lot more energy efficient. The power plants of the past looked big and somewhat ugly. Looks were never in the design picture. These power plants were constructed to produce electricity and which they did, but only at efficiency ratings of 50%. They were good at what they were doing, but in reality only 50% good. Of all the natural gas and coal consumed, 50% of the energy produced went up those chimneys - wasted energy. It’s s the nature of the beast. Creating a energy efficient power plant was not in the books.

We now have an opportunity to change that. The new power plants can operate at well over 90% efficiency. The power plant as it is producing electricity will still be at approx. 55% efficiency, but the combusted exhaust will have a purpose. The recovered heat energy and the CO2 will be utilized in a new greenhouse for environmental control. The cooled exhaust , CO2 becomes a fertilizer for the food bearing plants. Even the recovered water in the exhaust is utilized as irrigation water. What plant will not flourish in ideal climate conditions?

Will the world ever have too much food being produced?

These greenhouse will also employ 100’s of people from the local community.

It’s a Win-Win situation. We need “the people” to stand together and voice this to the people at the DOE and EPA. We want our new power plants to be energy efficient ~ operating at over 100% efficiency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture