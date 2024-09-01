The Green Biodiesel Boondoggle As Only John Cadogan Can Explain the Corporatist Scam
Auto Expert John Cadogan explains the ridiculousness of biodiesel schemes, which make no sense at all unless your a grifter out to harvest from innocent ratepayers and taxpayers:
As I stated the last time I posted a Cadogan interview, he is hilarious. And, he carefully explains stuff, too. I love the ridicule, although I truly wish he would avoid some of the language he uses, crudity completely unnecessary to his excellent points or even the well warranted ridicule. It’s a pervasive problem today among intelligent people (think Joe Rogan). Still, he makes such good sense on the substance, I cannot but help promote his material. Just avoid sharing it with your children!
