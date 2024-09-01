Auto Expert John Cadogan explains the ridiculousness of biodiesel schemes, which make no sense at all unless your a grifter out to harvest from innocent ratepayers and taxpayers:

As I stated the last time I posted a Cadogan interview, he is hilarious. And, he carefully explains stuff, too. I love the ridicule, although I truly wish he would avoid some of the language he uses, crudity completely unnecessary to his excellent points or even the well warranted ridicule. It’s a pervasive problem today among intelligent people (think Joe Rogan). Still, he makes such good sense on the substance, I cannot but help promote his material. Just avoid sharing it with your children!

#BioDiesel #RapeSeed #Grifting #Cadogan #Climate #Australia #BioFuel

