Guest Post by Craig Rucker from CFact.

Tired of all the winning yet? Neither are we!

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin just announced what he called the “greatest day of deregulation in American history.”

For years anti-capitalist Green gadflies have pushed extreme environmental regulation to EPA and other regulators to frustrate energy and economic development with no commensurate environmental gains.

Secretary Zeldin has directed his staff to reconsider a large number of damaging EPA regulations including EPA’s infamous “endangerment finding” and the electric vehicle mandate.

“I’ve been told the endangerment finding is considered the holy grail of the climate change religion. For me, the U.S. Constitution and the laws of this nation will be strictly interpreted and followed. No exceptions,” Zeldin said in a video.

The AP reports that these are some of the regulations up for review and replacement:

Endangerment finding

“Social cost” of carbon

EV mandate

Power plant emissions standards

Mercury standards

Power plant wastewater

Energy wastewater reuse

Petrochemical emergency planning

Greenhouse gas reporting

Vehicle emissions standards

Refrigerant regulation

Downwind “good neighbor” emissions

Revamp EPA science advisory board

Revamp EPA clean air scientific advisory panel

Particulate matter standards

Air pollution standards

Regional haze program

Coal ash program

As you would expect, the usual Green suspects are up in arms.

The Sierra Club said that the EPA reform efforts place “Americans’ ability to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and healthy lives at risk.”

“Donald Trump’s actions will cause thousands of Americans to die each year,” said Sierra Club’s Ben Jealous.

The National Resources Defense Council said in a statement, “NRDC’s scientists and lawyers will be there to fight back at every step of the way.”

Rep. Frank Pallone, the ranking Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee called the EPA regulatory reconsideration, “a despicable betrayal of the American people…” that “will have swift and catastrophic ramifications for the environment and health of all Americans… I will fight this unlawful and unjustified action tooth and nail.”

The battle is joined, “tooth and nail.”

Reforming EPA will be a hard fight, but could not be more worth it.

Editor’s Note: The NRDC, of course, is an agent of the Rockefeller family, the same folks behind “ExxonKnew” and all the climate lawfare being launched by blue cities and states. They are a formidable enemy but must be taken on and beaten. We need NGO reform as corrolary to the fight at EPA. These entities have been undermining America for decades by tax-exempt influence peddling.

Nothing will change, and no victory will long prevail without reforming the NGOs and restricting their influence and power. We'll know our leaders are serious when they start talking about this problem and pursue reforms. The EPA is a battleground but the war must be focused on the NGOs.

#Rockefeller #NRDC #EPA #CFact #Zeldin #NGO #Reform #SierraClub #Deregulation

Share