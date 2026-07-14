Marc Morano, at the Climate Depot, just delivered a great message from a European Institute for Climate and Energy conference in Germany. It’s a 4-minute drill on the scare tactics of witchy climate cultists and their grifter enablers:

Enjoy and while you're at it check out Morano’s take on Canada and the complete rejection of the Trudeau climate agenda by his successor, Mark Carney, who shared his views but had to go a different direction as he faced energy reality brought into the open by Trump.

#MarcMorano #ClimateDepot #Trump #Canada #MarkCarney #Climate

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