The great Kathryn Porter, “an independent energy consultant with experience of physical and financial electricity, gas and oil markets,” recently ventured north to Scotland from London, where her Watt-Logic business is located, to explain some things to the Scots. A transcript of a speech she gave at a Net Zero Watch event in Edinburgh a few days ago may be found here, and below is what I found most interesting and a great education regarding the grid:

The entire power grid is structured around these properties: current and voltage alternate at a stable 50 Hz and the size and shape of the voltage wave must remain stable everywhere on the grid. The entire grid is designed around maintaining this stable waveform. Before a generator connects to the grid it must match the grid’s voltage, frequency and phase – that is the peaks and troughs of the waves line up. This process is known as synchronisation.

Once connected, the generator becomes electrically coupled to the entire network. All the generators on the grid effectively become parts of the same giant rotating machine – they are both mechanically and electromagnetically coupled to the grid. The synchronisation process ensures that waveforms from all the power stations align so one power station isn’t cancelling out the next one. If electricity demand increases the generators experience greater load and their rotation will tend to slow slightly. The system frequency falls. If generation exceeds demand the turbines will tend to accelerate slightly and frequency rises. These changes are usually extremely small but they are critical signals that tell system operators whether supply and demand are balanced. You may have heard the term “inertia”. This is a property where a conventional power station resists the changes in frequency – falling frequency would try to slow the rotation of the turbines but they are big heavy lumps of metal whose speed is hard to change, meaning they resist those changes and help to keep the frequency stable. This is important because a lot of equipment can break if the frequency moves away from 50 Hz by too much, including turbines, so they have protection relays that will simply cause them to disconnect if they detect a dangerous frequency level. If your power stations start disconnecting you end up with blackouts so it’s pretty important that doesn’t happen. Conventional generators also have electromagnetic inertia which means they also support voltage. Voltage can be thought of as the electrical pressure that pushes current through the network. If voltage rises too high or falls too low equipment can be damaged. If grid voltage rises, the current in the electromagnets that generate electricity in synchronous generators automatically adjust and act to pull the grid voltage back down. In both cases – frequency control and voltage control – conventional power stations do this automatically due to their physical properties. They do not require an external control system to detect changes in grid behaviour and instruct the changes. Wind and solar generators behave very differently. They produce direct current ie current and voltage that do not vary in time. They are converted to alternating current using electronic devices known as inverters. Inversters work by following what the grid is doing a bit like a game of jump rope – the grid current and volage are alternating which is like the rope turning, and the inverter is like the child playing – if the rope is turning in a stable and predictable way the child will jump in and skip, and similarly, the inverter will inject its current onto the grid. But if the grid is not stable the inverter will not inject or stop injecting, just as a child will jump out of the game if the rope starts to turn in an unpredictable way, or at the wrong speed. These inverters are “grid following” ie they cannot create the current and voltage wave. There are some efforts to develop grid forming inverters that would do this but there are big challenges in their development and so far there are no such devices in operation anywhere in the world where they are actually forming the grid. Batteries behave in a similar way, and while batteries and inverters can be used to provide synthetic inertia and voltage control, they cannot do this naturally. They require a control system to instruct them to act, and they take current away from powering loads to provide this service which makes it expensive because the income they lose must be compensated. And in the limit, if you had lots of these devices on the grid, to control a voltage problem you could easily create a frequency problem – you take current away from powering loads in order to support voltage and in doing so you are reducing generation which makes the frequency fall. Frequency is broadly the same everywhere on the grid, but voltage is not. This means it is very important to retain enough synchronous conventional generation around the grid to ensure voltage remains stable.

These constraints are not theoretical. They are rooted in the fundamental laws of physics. When we ignore those constraints, electricity systems become fragile, which is exactly what we are seeing in Spain in its solar-dominated grid. Span has allowed most of the conventional generation in the south to close and is now struggling to control voltage, with the grid operator warning that further blackouts cannot be ruled out. Before moving on to addressing how these issues are manifesting in Scotland I want to discuss briefly the Iberian blackout in April last year which cost 11 lives and resulted in an estimated 165 excess deaths over the two days affected by the outage. There has been a lot of misinformation about the incident, with many renewables advocates insisting it wasn’t caused by renewables. I can tell you categorically that it was. First of all the grid was very weak with low levels of conventional synchronous generation. A grid fault occurred which was later traced to a faulty solar inverter. This caused both voltage and frequency oscillations. Initially these were damped but they recurred. Simultaneously, a large amount of solar generation turned off as prices went negative. Negative prices mean you pay the customer to consume the electricity, rather than receiving money for it. Obviously generators won’t produce if it costs them money, so they turned off. This caused frequency to fall. In the weakened state of the grid, a large number of wind and solar generators disconnected as a result of this drop in frequency. This was a failure to meet their grid code obligations which required them to be able to ride through drops in frequency of that magnitude. These further disconnections caused an even larger drop in frequency, this time outside the ride though rules in the grid code. This caused large numbers of conventional power stations and interconnectors to trip off. That caused a catastrophic drop in frequency – within seconds the entire grid collapsed causing a full system blackout. So while the original fault was caused by a solar inverter that is in my view irrelevant. Grid faults will always occur and can be caused by all sorts of things. The fact that the Genesis of the blackout was an inverter fault is not really important. What IS important is that the real cause of the blackout was the failure of inverter based generation, that is wind and solar, to comply with grid code fault ride through requirements. This failure was not shared by conventional generation and it was THE critical factor in the blackout. So yes, renewables absolutely did cause the Iberian blackout but not for the reasons most people think. Scotland faces a similar problem and is now one of the most technically fragile parts of the British grid. There is another concept that engineers worry about which rarely appears in public discussions about energy policy. That is system strength, which refers to how robust the electrical grid is when disturbances or faults occur. In a strong system, sudden changes in behaviour from a grid fault or the loss of a large generator or load are absorbed smoothly. Voltages remain stable, equipment continues operating normally, and the system quickly settles back to equilibrium. In a weak system, the same disturbance can produce large swings in voltage or frequency. Protection systems may operate unexpectedly, equipment including generators may disconnect to protect themselves, and instability can spread across the network. One way engineers measure system strength is through something called the short circuit level. When a short circuit occurs, for example when lightning strikes a transmission line, conventional generators produce a very large spike in current because of their natural electromagnetic properties. Protection systems on the grid have been designed around this behaviour. They use the sudden surge in current to detect the fault and isolate it quickly before it damages other parts of the network. Unfortunately, inverter-based generation such as wind and solar behaves differently. Most inverters deliberately limit the current they supply during faults in order to protect their electronics. As synchronous generators disappear from the system, the short-circuit strength of the grid declines. Faults become harder to detect. Protection systems become harder to operate. And disturbances propagate more easily, spreading across the network instead of being contained locally. This is one of the reasons that synchronous condensers are being installed at several locations across Britain. A synchronous condenser looks almost identical to a conventional generator… It’s essentially the same rotating machine, except that rather having a rotor driven by a turbine, it’s driven by power from the grid. And it doesn’t produce electricity. In other words, we’re now installing expensive machines whose sole purpose is to replace services that conventional power stations once provided automatically.

What a great lesson!

#KathrynPorter #ElectricGrid #NetZero #GreenEnergy #EnergySecurity #Blackouts #Scotland

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