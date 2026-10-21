Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
6d

My extended family has been dramatically involved with oil exploration/production since the 1930's. And i couldn't be more proud.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
5d

“Cheap solar and wind ” unfortunately is a lie. You have to overlook a lot of real problems, like intermittent output, short lifespan, lack of reclamation and restoration, and electricity transmission costs to claim that solar and wind are cheap. The worst energy economies in the developed world are Germany, the UK, and California. If this junk was actually cheap, this terrible outcome would not have happened. The proof is in the pudding, and it is lousy.

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