Doug Sheridan hits another home run with this wonderful post:

For much of the last decade, the dominant thesis behind the energy transition has rested on the idea that renewable energy, particularly solar, would become so cheap that fossil fuels would eventually be priced out of the market.



Some of solar’s cost decline has been real. Manufacturing scale, particularly in China, drove photovoltaic costs dramatically lower. Many advocates claimed the trend as evidence that hydrocarbons were destined for long-term decline.



However, while investors, policymakers and journalists focused on falling solar-panel costs, the oil and gas industry has been quietly driving down its own cost structure through relentless innovation.

Nowhere has this been more evident than in US shale. When oil prices collapsed in 2014, many analysts predicted the end of shale. Instead, operators responded by fundamentally re-engineering how hydrocarbons are found, drilled, completed and produced. Longer laterals, pad drilling, simul-fracs, zipper fracs, advanced reservoir characterization, automation and analytics transformed industry economics.



According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey, large E&P firms reported needing an average WTI price of about $58 per barrel to profitably drill a new well and about $26 per barrel to cover operating expenses on existing wells.



The result has been a structural decoupling of rig counts from production, with industry now produces far more oil with fewer rigs and lower spending than it did a decade ago. Similar gains are visible throughout the global upstream industry.



And the story is still unfolding. To wit, AI is becoming the next chapter in the industry’s cost-reduction effort. Operators are applying machine learning to decades of seismic, geological and production data to improve reservoir identification, optimize drilling, reduce downtime and lower operating costs.



AI is unlikely to replace engineers and geologists. It is, however, far more likely to make them dramatically more productive. Read more on this at EnergyPoint Research.

Those predicting transition assumed a dynamic challenger confronting a stagnant incumbent. In reality, both fields innovated. Solar panels became cheaper to produce, but oil also became cheaper to find, develop and produce. This helps explain why $15 trillion in spending globally on clean-energy investment has coexisted with record or near-record hydrocarbon consumption.



Perhaps the simplest evidence is the oil price itself. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration data, WTI averaged about $61 per barrel during the six full calendar months preceding the US attack on Iran in February 2026. That is not the price of a fuel being priced out of the global economy. It is the price of an industry that keeps finding ways to produce more with less.



The great forecasting error of the past decade was not underestimating renewables. It was underestimating hydrocarbon innovation—yet again.

My Take: Sheridan couldn’t be more correct. The oil and gas industry has innovated from the outset. One only needs to think back to what has happened since the Shale Revolution erupted. Every bit of scaremongering by antis at the time evaporated with innovation that reduced the footprint of wellpads, eliminated flaring, and found simple ways of safely treating frack fluids. It’s the same throughout the industry. Meanwhile, solar and wind rely largely upon exactly the same technology as before , only bigger, and more obnoxious.

#Energy #Oil #NaturalGas #ShaleRevolutiom #Innovation

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