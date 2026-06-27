Some 175,000 Europeans die from heat every single year, according to the World Health Organization, if you can believe the agency that promoted the Plandemic. And, what is Europe’s ruling class doing about it? They’re making it actively harder to install the one technology proven to slash heat deaths by 75%: air conditioning. They’d rather their commoners die than interrupt their ever-spewing climate narrative.

Only about 20% of European homes have air conditioning versus roughly 90% in America. Likewise in Japan. This isn’t because Europeans are somehow biologically different or culturally superior beings who don’t need cooling. It’s because their governments have spent decades treating AC like a moral failing.

The regulatory gauntlet to install even a small residential unit is Kafkaesque:

Vienna demands sign-off from two separate city departments

Spain requires a three-fifths supermajority from apartment communities

Baltic states require majority consent from fellow apartment owners PLUS municipal approval

Geneva sometimes demands a medical certificate proving you’re sick enough to deserve not dying of heatstroke

London building regulations all but ban AC in new-build homes, requiring developers to exhaust “passive” cooling options — meaning windows on different walls — before “active” cooling is even considered

The UK government’s boiler replacement scheme pays homeowners to swap gas boilers for heat pumps — but deliberately excludes air-to-air heat pumps that actually cool, favoring air-to-water units that only heat. In a country that just recorded its hottest June day in history.

The EU’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive reveals the ideology in black and white. The text literally states that priority should go to:

“Strategies which enhance the thermal performance of buildings during the summer period... measures which avoid overheating, such as shading and sufficient thermal capacity in the building construction, and further development and application of passive cooling techniques.”

Translation: open a window. Plant a tree. Hope you don’t die.

This isn’t a policy document. It’s a suicide note dressed up in bureaucratic language. The directive acknowledges that air conditioning creates “considerable problems at peak load times” — meaning it might actually require building reliable energy infrastructure, which would interfere with the renewables fantasy.

What explains this collective death wish? It’s not stupidity — it’s religious conviction dressed as science.

The EU has committed to “climate neutrality by 2050.” This is not a policy goal; it’s an eschatological framework. Every decision is filtered through whether it advances or impedes the sacred Net Zero timeline. When 43% of the British public opposes installing AC in new buildings because the units “contribute to climate change,” you’re not dealing with rational cost-benefit analysis. You’re dealing with a secular religion where personal discomfort and even death are acceptable sacrifices to the carbon gods.

The academic establishment feeds this. A 2025 paper in Environmental Science and Policy on UK cooling policy literally uses the framework of “avoid-improve-shift” — meaning first avoid mechanical cooling entirely, then improve efficiency, and only shift to actual AC as a last resort. The authors note with satisfaction that the UK’s “domestic cooling market is currently relatively immature” and that there’s a “window of opportunity to shape the direction that cooling within this sector might take.”

A window of opportunity. People are dying in overheated homes, and these academics see an opportunity to make sure they don’t get air conditioning the wrong way.

The World Resources Institute — a mainstream environmental organization — published an article in August 2025 titled “A Warming Europe and the Air Conditioning Dilemma” that frames the entire issue as: yes, people are dying, but widespread AC would “risk locking cities into carbon-intensive infrastructure while deepening energy inequality.” Their proposed solution? Passive cooling, urban greening, reflective surfaces. As if painting a roof white will save an 85-year-old in a top-floor flat during a 40°C heatwave.

Who dies? This is the part the policymakers don’t want to discuss in their air-conditioned Brussels offices. Heat deaths disproportionately hit:

The elderly — who often live in older buildings with poor ventilation

The chronically ill — for whom heat stress triggers fatal cardiac and respiratory events

The poor — who can’t afford portable units, can’t navigate the permitting gauntlet, and live in the densest urban heat islands

Renters — who have no control over building modifications

The same Lancet study that environmentalists cite to warn about AC’s climate impact also found that air conditioning averted 195,000 heat-related deaths among people over 65 in 2019 alone. That’s nearly 200,000 grandparents who didn’t die because someone installed a window unit.

The Brussels Signal investigation into European AC barriers notes that the permitting nightmare hits “elderly residents, renters and those in apartments particularly hard; the very groups most vulnerable during heatwaves.” When formal processes prove too slow or expensive, people install units informally — creating electrical safety hazards, drainage problems, and neighbor disputes. The regulatory regime doesn’t prevent AC; it just makes it dangerous, expensive, and inequitable.

And the official response? The WHO’s director-general says “we cannot afford further delay” on climate action. France’s sports minister lectures people about swimming risks. Italy revives emergency labor protections for outdoor workers. They cannot let go of their substitute religion of climate change. And, they have so hyped their case they believe it themselves and prefer deaths (of others) to taking meaningful and reasonable action. The green virtue signaling and grifting must continue at all costs

Nobody in power says the obvious: let people install air conditioning.

The trajectory is clear and grim:

Heat deaths will continue rising as Europe warms faster than any other continent AC adoption will remain stunted by regulatory barriers, cultural stigma, and cost — except among the wealthy who can navigate the system Food prices will keep climbing as fertilizer costs, energy prices, and regulatory burdens squeeze farmers The green subsidy machine will expand — every crisis justifies more intervention, more conditional transfers, more bureaucratic power Political backlash will intensify — farmers have already shown they’ll blockade capitals; urban populations facing unaffordable food and unlivable summers won’t stay quiet forever

The Reform UK party’s Zia Yusuf called it what it is: a “war on AC by the political class” that will “kill British people at the altar of net zero.” Harsh? Yes. Accurate? The body count says so.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally proposed legislation to mandate AC in French public institutions. The Liberal Democrats in the UK called for AC in care homes. Even the Green Party’s leadership frontrunner acknowledged that installing heat pumps without cooling capability is “inefficient and shortsighted.” The political consensus is fracturing — but far too slowly for the people dying this summer.

There’s a dark irony at the heart of all this. The people of luxury beliefs designing these policies — the European Commissioners, the academics, the NGO directors, the think-tank fellows — they all have air conditioning. Their offices are cooled. Their conference centers are climate-controlled. Their homes, whether in Brussels or Berlin or Paris, almost certainly have some form of mechanical cooling, permitted or not.

The people dying don’t have that luxury. They’re in council flats in London, nursing homes in Milan, attic apartments in Paris, rural homes in Andalusia. They’re the ones being told to open a window, plant a tree, and trust that their sacrifice is necessary to prevent a climate catastrophe that — even under the most alarmist models — will never kill as many Europeans as heat kills right now.

The EU’s climate policies have become a machine for transferring suffering from the comfortable to the vulnerable, from the present to the future, from the policymaker to the policed. It’s green virtue signaling written in other people’s obituaries.

That’s not policy. That’s not environmentalism. That’s a death cult with better PR.

Editor’s Note: Although substantially edited to accurately deliver my own thoughts, the above article was initially generated by Alter AI to assemble the basic facts.

#EU #SuicidePact #UK #LuxuryBeliefs #HeatDeaths #Fertilizer #Farming #AirConditioning #FoodPricers #ElectricityPrices #WHO #Elites #ClimateChange #GreenVirtueSignaling

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