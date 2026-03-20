A loyal reader sent me this ridiculous news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which includes the following nonsense:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today joined a coalition of 24 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 12 cities and counties to challenge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s unlawful attempt to rescind its 2009 Endangerment Finding (PDF) – the agency’s seminal determination that greenhouse gas pollution from motor vehicles drives climate change and endangers public health and welfare. Attorney General Nessel released a video accompanying this annoucement. “The EPA’s unlawful and ill-conceived rescission of the greenhouse gas Endangerment Finding poses an immediate danger to Michigan’s environment and economy,” said Attorney General Nessel. “The wildfire smoke polluting our air and the harm being done to our state’s winter tourism industry and farmers who rely on stable seasons to make a living are just some of the ways we’re already seeing climate change impact our daily lives. While the EPA has chosen to abandon its legal responsibility to protect the public from the dangers posed by greenhouse gases from motor vehicles, I refuse to do the same. I am challenging this rescission to make sure the agency does its job to protect the health and well-being of Michiganders and all Americans.” … Attorney General Nessel is joined in filing this challenge by the attorneys general of: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai‘i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. In addition, this challenge is joined by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; City of Boston, Massachusetts; City of Chicago, Illinois; City of Cleveland, Ohio; City of Columbus, Ohio; City and County of Denver, Colorado; City of Los Angeles, California; City of New York, New York; City and County of San Francisco, California; County of Santa Clara, California; and Harris County, Texas.

What a pile of crap! There is, as any reader of this substack knows, zero evidence greenhouse gases are, directly or indirectly causing forest fires, destroying winter sports, or impacting farmers. There are, in fact, fewer fires, lots of snow, and increased plant growth. Suggestions to the contrary are pure malarkey. This is, though, what one expects today from a politicized attorney general on the left. There is no connection to reality, and only hysterical accusations from the tribe that wants total control over our lives and will do anything to get it.

The tribes, of course, consist of liberal Democrats, other leftists, and even loonier members of the climate cult, which is really a control cabal. What’s especially interesting, though, is that most members of the cult are suffering greatly from the very policies they have implemented: incredibly idiotic green energy policies brought about by the very Endangerment Finding Nessel and her fellow leftist tribe members are suing to retain. Nessel is from Michigan, for crying out loud, where mileage standards and effective EV mandates have cost carmakers there tens of billions of dollars in losses.

Moreover, look at what electricity prices in the states suing are compared to those in states that are not suing:

You’ll observe that the mostly well-managed states on the right had an average electricity price of 11.36 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the national average of 13.73 cents, while the litigious states on the left had an average price of 17.99. Green energy foolishness is a big part of the reason for the latter, yet these states inexplicaby want to keep the Endangerment Finding.

Notice, too, that Pennsylvania, which has had a Democrat in the Governor’s Office since 2015, has squandered much of its natural resource advantage on stupid green tricks, but its Attorney General is a Republican, so Governor Josh Shapiro signed on individually to the lawsuit, aligning himself with some of the worst governed cities in the nation. So much for his economic development vision. Let’s hope his opponent in the Fall, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, pounds this one home. He wants more of what has driven Keystone State Electric bills ups.

Hat Tip: M. Nivelt

#EndangermentFinding #EPA #ElectricBills #ElectricRates #ClimateCult #DanaNessel #Michigan #Pennsylvania

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