Our friend, Attorney Dan Markind, writes columns for Forbes and may have just produced his best one yet. It’s titled “New York And California Reach The Energy Abyss,” and you need to read it to appreciate what problems California and New York face energy-wise, and one them is doing slightly better, believe it or not. Here are a few teaser paragraphs:

With another winter approaching, and forecasts predicting it could be a severe one, both New York and California face a dismal prospect. Neither state has enough available energy to meet its potential needs for the winter season, and each may have already exhausted its ability to kick that can down the road any further. For New York, the situation is exacerbated by the New York City Building Law that will take effect on January 1, 2026, and that basically bans the use of natural gas in any new buildings over seven stories high. That, of course, means New York City must provide enough electricity from non-fossil fuel sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower to make up the difference, but there is no realistic possibility of that happening…

As for New York, Governor Kathy Hochul, at least, appears to be recognizing the current reality. Despite a decade long battle to prevent any natural gas pipelines being built that could bring abundant amounts of gas from the Marcellus Shale fields of Northeastern Pennsylvania to the New York City metropolitan area, a distance of only about 100 miles, she recently approved the construction of NESE, the Northeast Supply Enhancement pipeline that would cut through New Jersey and then through 23 miles of the Raritan Bay in that State to arrive in Queens, New York. This approval, of course, has been met with howls of anger and objection by the State’s well-organized and funded environmental lobby. Expect a real battle ahead.

While NESE won’t solve New York’s immediate needs, it at least provides the beginning of a plan for solidifying New York’s energy supply in the medium term, while the State continues to struggle to establish a renewables-based grid. By contrast, little of that realism appears in evidence in California at all. Specifically, Governor Gavin Newsom has provided little in the way of a real plan for powering the State in the immediate and near-term future. Already reeling from years of outward migration and the devastating fires of 2025, there appears little reason for optimism in California’s energy policies for 2026 and beyond.

Read the whole thing! Dan has it exactly correct!

