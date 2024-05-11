The UK, like California, is the harbinger of really stupid ideas and policies that inevitably seem to come to entire U.S. at some point. EV mandates are among those ridiculous propositions and we can be sure, given Joe Biden’s personal debt to China, that this one will come sooner rather than later. Paul Homewood is an incredibly good observer of the scene in the UK and, in this recent article, he provides a glimpse of the future if Biden is not thrown out in November:

As has been well discussed, the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate [in the UK] took effect last month. Just to recap, this is how the scheme works, as set out by the [UK] government: ‘Each year, vehicle manufacturers are set a target as a percentage of their total annual sales that must be zero emission. The regulation will require that for each non-ZEV sold, the manufacturer must have a ZEV allowance, the unit in which compliance will be measured. Manufacturers will receive enough allowances that if they meet their target, they will not need additional allowances. If a manufacturer sells more ZEVs than their target, they will have a surplus of allowances they can sell, bank, or convert their excess allowances. If a manufacturer sells fewer ZEVs than their target, they can buy, borrow, use banked allowances or convert CO 2 emissions allowances to meet their obligation or make a final compliance payment.’ Hybrids are not classified as ZEV, only fully electric cars. This year the target is 22 per cent, a figure that will rise each year, reaching 80 per cent in 2030. The new regulations apply only to car sales in the UK, although Northern Ireland is currently excluded because there has been no Assembly in Stormont to pass the legislation.

Last year, ZEVs accounted for 16.5 per cent of all car sales, fractionally down from 16.6 per cent the year before. Based on those numbers, ZEV sales would be 113,985 short of this year’s target. At £15,000 a go, that’s a fine of £1.7billion which will have to be paid by car manufacturers, and no doubt passed on to buyers. There will undoubtedly be aggressive discounting of electric cars, but even then industry experts forecast that ZEV sales will rise to only 19 per cent, still leaving a massive headache for the motor industry. In any case, how much money can manufacturers afford to give away? Such a move would also wreck the second-hand EV market. Some companies will of course have a surplus of allowances, and there will be a mad rush to buy these by other manufacturers who are short. They are allowed to ‘borrow’ from next year’s target, but this has been described as being like a payday loan. There is no doubt that manufacturers holding surplus allowances will make a fortune, being able to sell them at prices close to £15,000 given the strong demand. If you thought all of this was madness, read on. Although the mandate specifically applies to UK manufacturers, and the Department for Transport admit they cannot legally enforce it on foreign companies, allowances are awarded to all manufacturers registering an electric car in the UK, wherever they are based. This means, for example, that Tesla and all the Chinese companies selling EVs here will be given allowances, which they can then sell at a profit. Based on last year’s sales, these surplus allowances could be worth £570million for Tesla and £400million for Chinese-owned MG and Polestar. With China’s BYD, who are already challenging Tesla in global EV sales, ready to invade the UK market, more and more subsidies will end up being sent to China. If somebody had suggested a few years ago that the UK would be paying billions in subsidies to China so they could undercut our own car industry, they would have been laughed at.

It is absolutely madness, of course, and can't you just see it coming here? Of course you can and you owe to yourself to get involved and let’s all do what we can to stop it. Stop the madness!

