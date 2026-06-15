Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
3m

Sidel Systems USA has been working at developing and Patenting technologies to make coal a fossil fuel much like natural gas, a “clean” fuel.

What we are hoping to finally get the DOE and EPA to recognize is the use of coal in Community Power Plants. The great thing about coal power plants is it does not have to be near or on a natural gas transmission line. Coal can be delivered to these power plants by rail and by truck. A coal power plant does not have to be an eyesore with large piles of coal.

And these coal Community Power Plants will help create many good paying full time jobs.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1h

Great overview of our need to get up to speed with the use of our vast reserves of coal.

This caught my eye:

"China’s newest ultra-supercritical coal plants operate at thermal efficiencies exceeding 47 per cent. The country is deploying carbon capture at scale and converting coal into fuels, chemicals, hydrogen and industrial feedstocks. India is investing billions in coal gasification to strengthen energy security and create higher-value industrial products from domestic resources."

I'm excited about a startup business, "Frontieras", that has already broken ground for a plant that will convert coal into fuels, chemicals, hydrogen and industrial feedstocks in the US. They have patents on their new, innovative technology.

We will be catching up with China.

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