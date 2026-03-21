American Thinker just published a very nice summary of a complicated study regarding the foundations of global warming data. The study is filled with jargon and not easy to absorb, but Mark Keenan is a former United Nations technical expert and separates the wheat from the chaff in these excerpts

For years, the public has been told that the science of climate change is settled. Governments, media outlets, and international organizations frequently assert that the evidence for dangerous planetary warming is overwhelming.

Yet one of the most important measurements supporting that claim is now being challenged by new scientific research.

An international team of scientists has published a study arguing that the primary method used to estimate global ocean heat content — a central metric used in modern climate assessments — may be fundamentally flawed. If their analysis is correct, one of the pillars supporting claims of a steadily warming planet could be far less certain than widely believed…

In recent years, climate scientists have increasingly focused on the oceans when trying to determine whether the Earth is accumulating excess heat.

The reasoning is straightforward. The oceans store vastly more heat than the atmosphere. If the planet is truly warming due to greenhouse gases, the oceans should be absorbing much of that energy.

According to IPCC assessments, the Earth is currently accumulating energy at roughly 0.065 watts per square foot of the planet’s surface. That number may sound small, but spread across the entire globe, it represents an enormous amount of heat.

This estimate has become a central figure in modern climate science. It is frequently cited as evidence that the Earth’s climate system is experiencing a persistent “energy imbalance.”

But measuring something as complex as the heat content of the entire global ocean is far from simple.

Many of the data used to estimate ocean heat content come from the international Argo Program.

The Argo system consists of approximately 4,000 autonomous floats drifting throughout the world’s oceans. These instruments periodically descend into the water column, measuring temperatures at various depths before resurfacing every ten days to transmit their data via satellite…