The Global Ocean Temperature Data, on Which Basis Trillions Have Been Spent, Is Flawed and Physically Meaningless
American Thinker just published a very nice summary of a complicated study regarding the foundations of global warming data. The study is filled with jargon and not easy to absorb, but Mark Keenan is a former United Nations technical expert and separates the wheat from the chaff in these excerpts
For years, the public has been told that the science of climate change is settled. Governments, media outlets, and international organizations frequently assert that the evidence for dangerous planetary warming is overwhelming.
Yet one of the most important measurements supporting that claim is now being challenged by new scientific research.
An international team of scientists has published a study arguing that the primary method used to estimate global ocean heat content — a central metric used in modern climate assessments — may be fundamentally flawed. If their analysis is correct, one of the pillars supporting claims of a steadily warming planet could be far less certain than widely believed…
In recent years, climate scientists have increasingly focused on the oceans when trying to determine whether the Earth is accumulating excess heat.
The reasoning is straightforward. The oceans store vastly more heat than the atmosphere. If the planet is truly warming due to greenhouse gases, the oceans should be absorbing much of that energy.
According to IPCC assessments, the Earth is currently accumulating energy at roughly 0.065 watts per square foot of the planet’s surface. That number may sound small, but spread across the entire globe, it represents an enormous amount of heat.
This estimate has become a central figure in modern climate science. It is frequently cited as evidence that the Earth’s climate system is experiencing a persistent “energy imbalance.”
But measuring something as complex as the heat content of the entire global ocean is far from simple.
Many of the data used to estimate ocean heat content come from the international Argo Program.
The Argo system consists of approximately 4,000 autonomous floats drifting throughout the world’s oceans. These instruments periodically descend into the water column, measuring temperatures at various depths before resurfacing every ten days to transmit their data via satellite…
Although 4,000 instruments may sound like a large number, the world’s oceans cover more than 930 million square miles.
Argo floats are typically separated by distances of 125 to 300 miles. This means enormous regions of the ocean are never directly measured.
Instead, scientists estimate conditions in those regions using mathematical interpolation — essentially filling in gaps with computer models.
The floats themselves also introduce additional uncertainties. While submerged, they drift with ocean currents and do not know their precise location. Their positions are recorded only when they surface to transmit data.
As a result, temperature measurements may be assigned to locations that differ significantly from where the measurements were actually taken…
The new research examines how these measurement gaps and uncertainties affect estimates of global ocean heat content.
The IPCC’s widely cited estimate suggests the Earth is gaining energy at about 0.065 watts per square foot.
But when the researchers recalculated the uncertainty surrounding that figure, they found something striking: The true uncertainty may exceed ±0.09 watts per square foot. In statistical terms, this means the estimated warming signal could be indistinguishable from zero.
That does not prove the Earth is not warming. But it does mean that current observational data may not be capable of measuring the planetary energy imbalance with the precision often claimed…
Governments are redesigning energy systems, imposing regulations on industry, and directing trillions of dollars in investment based on those assessments.
The climate debate is often presented as settled. But as this new study illustrates, some of the most important measurements used to support that conclusion may still be subject to significant scientific uncertainty.
And, this is from the last paragraph of the study itself (emphasis added):
The fundamental thermodynamic invalidity of averaging intensive temperature measurements across non-equilibrium spatial and temporal domains renders global temperature metrics physically meaningless numerical abstractions. Without a physically meaningful, thermodynamically valid global metric for ocean energy change or planetary imbalance, current assessments of anthropogenic climate forcing and future projections lack an empirical foundation.
Pretty hard to argue with, wouldn’t you agree?
Hat Tip: R.Nolan
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