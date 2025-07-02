A new study is out rightly questioning the value of the climate models in use by the IPCC and others as propaganda. It’s titled “Detection, Attribution, and Modeling of Climate Change: Key Open Issues,” and is authored by Nicola Scafetta, at the Department of Earth Sciences, Environment and Georesources, University of Naples in Italy. Before addressing the basics of the study, an explanation of the term “Coupled Model Intercomparison Project,” is in order, for which I turned to Grok:

The Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP) is a collaborative framework designed to improve our understanding of climate models and their predictions. It’s coordinated by the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) and involves climate modeling groups worldwide. CMIP provides a standardized protocol for running, comparing, and analyzing climate model simulations, focusing on how models represent the Earth's climate system, including interactions between the atmosphere, oceans, land, and ice. Key points: Purpose : CMIP enables scientists to evaluate climate models against observations, compare model performance, and assess future climate projections under different scenarios (e.g., greenhouse gas emissions pathways).

Phases : CMIP operates in phases (e.g., CMIP3, CMIP5, CMIP6), with each phase refining experimental designs and incorporating more complex models. CMIP6, the latest major phase, includes advanced scenarios and diagnostics.

Applications : Its outputs are widely used, notably in Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, to inform climate policy and research.

Data Access: CMIP model outputs are publicly available, enabling researchers to study climate processes, variability, and projections. It’s a cornerstone of climate science, ensuring models are robust and comparable.

So, what does the study say about CMIP models? Well, here are some excerpts from the abstract and conclusions:

The Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP) global climate models (GCMs) assess that nearly 100% of global surface warming observed between 1850–1900 and 2011–2020 should be attributed to anthropogenic drivers like greenhouse gas emissions. These models also generate future climate projections based on shared socioeconomic pathways (SSPs), aiding in risk assessment and the development of costly “Net-Zero” climate mitigation strategies. Yet, as this study discusses, the CMIP GCMs face significant scientific challenges in attributing and modeling climate change, particularly in capturing natural climate variability over multiple timescales throughout the Holocene. Other key concerns include the reliability of global surface temperature records, the accuracy of solar irradiance models, and the robustness of climate sensitivity estimates.

Global warming estimates may be overstated due to uncorrected non-climatic biases, and the GCMs may significantly underestimate solar and astronomical influences on climate variations… Empirical models incorporating natural variability suggest that the 21st-century global warming may remain moderate, even under … scenarios that do not necessitate Net-Zero emission policies. These findings raise important questions regarding the necessity and urgency of implementing aggressive climate mitigation strategies…

The IPCC (2023), unequivocally attributes the observed global surface warming from 1850–1900 to 2011–2020 almost entirely (∼100%) to anthropogenic drivers; such assessment supports the climate alarmist frameworks that dominate European policymaking that yielded to policies such as the EU Green Deal and Net-Zero by 2050. However, the CMIP GCM prediction that without anthropogenic drivers the climate would have remained nearly stable from 1850–1900 to 2011–2020 … cannot be validated because of missing data. Moreover, the IPCC assessments are based on surface temperature datasets and theoretical simulations derived from GCMs that appear flawed in many ways… These models contradict each other … and appear to conflict with a substantial body of empirical evidence spanning the entire Holocene. Notably, they fail to accurately reconstruct the secular-scale warm periods of the past … which should be a prerequisite for trusting the GCM-based climate attributions for the period from 1850–1900 to 2011–2020 …, underestimate the warming from the 1900s to the 1940s … and overestimate the global surface warming of the last 40 years… In contrast, semi-empirical and empirical modeling approaches, which try to account for natural variability, emphasize a significant role of solar variability in climate change. The IPCC tends to ignore the efforts of empirical modeling of the climate system. Yet, holistic empirical models are necessary to properly guiding the research. Looking at the data is crucial in particular when the reductionist approaches (e.g. numerical computer modeling) are demonstrated to poorly reconstruct natural climate variability in key patterns. The discussed empirical models project moderate warming trajectories for the 21st century, diverging from the CMIP6 GCM projections, and would not support the necessity of Net-Zero by 2050 policies to satisfy the climatic targets of the Paris Agreement (2016) because the global surface warming may remain approximately below 2 °C throughout the 21st century also under realistic and moderate development scenarios.... More specifically, the proposed empirical evidence could suggest that the observed global surface warming from 1850–1900 to 2011–2020 likely results from multiple contributing factors such as: Warm Bias — around 20% of the reported global warming may stem from non-climatic warm biases in the global surface temperature records;

Solar Contribution — natural solar-induced variability, operating through multiple mechanisms, could account for up to 50% of the reported warming;

Anthropogenic Contribution — human activities are estimated to contribute roughly 30% to the reported warming. The above empirical assessment is compatible with a low climate sensitivity to anthropogenic emissions, where ECS estimates are as low as 1.1 ± 0.4 °C. If correct, climate risks may be significantly lower than those projected by the CMIP6 GCMs, supporting adaptive strategies and cost-effective mitigation technologies instead of expensive Net-Zero policies (Scafetta, 2024). Climate science remains far from settled, yet trillions of dollars continue to be allocated toward policies aimed at mitigating extreme hypothetical warming scenarios based on potentially flawed GCM outputs. Historically, atmospheric CO 2 levels have been 10 to 20 times higher than current concentrations during approximately 95% of Earth’s history since complex life emerged 600 million years ago... Notably, CO 2 concentrations often lag temperature changes across different timescales, suggesting temperature fluctuations may drive CO 2 variations rather than vice versa… Since 1900, atmospheric CO 2 concentrations have increased from 295 ppm to 425 ppm, primarily due to human emissions and, to a lesser extent, rising sea surface temperatures. While higher CO 2 levels can negatively impact marine biodiversity by lowering the pH of the sea surface microlayer … they also contribute to planetary greening through fertilization effects, enhancing crop yields… As CO 2 is a greenhouse gas, climate hazard assessments related to its future emissions depend largely on the Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS) and Transient Climate Response (TCR) values of the climate system, as well as on the projected emission scenarios. Notably, extreme concentration pathways — such as SSP3-7.0 and SSP5-8.5 — are increasingly regarded as “unlikely” and “very unlikely”, respectively, and emphasizing climate model simulation based on such scenarios could be misleading ... This fact should be taken into account when developing climate-related policies, for not harming the economy with unnecessary mitigation policies; climate policies should be based on realistic risks. In this regard, the meta-economic analysis by Tol (2023) appears particularly compelling when comparing the costs and benefits of the Paris climate targets. Advancing climate science requires directly confronting uncertainties in detection, attribution, and modeling. Further research on the unresolved issues is critical for improving climate risk assessment and developing more effective strategies for addressing future environmental challenges.

The study is filled with facts and illustrations backing up these conclusions. Peruse it to draw your own conclusions, but the main value of this report is to demonstrate that climate science is not confined to merely one opinion and the models out there are dubious at best.

