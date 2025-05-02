The following is an opinion piece by Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Dave McCormick that appeared in the Washington Times on Monday. I highly recommend it as McCormick is telling the rest of the West to follow our lead!

If you asked people on the street at random what they see when they think of energy production, you’d probably get answers ranging from oil rigs in West Texas and wind turbines across the Midwest to solar panels in California and coal mines in West Virginia.

When I think of American energy, I envision a future of energy domination and innovation that will expand economic opportunity, create new well-paying jobs, and bolster our national security, all while being good stewards of the environment.

That future runs right through Pennsylvania.

The Keystone State is the second-largest energy producer in the nation, has the fourth-largest natural gas reserves in the world, and is a leader in nuclear energy. We are ready to power the AI revolution, to export gas domestically and around the world, and to lead the way in energy innovation.

Pennsylvania is already home to 79 data centers hungry for power, and the AI revolution will only continue driving up demand. Our state’s vast natural gas resources, combined with our skilled workforce, plentiful water, proximity to major population centers, and elite research institutions, make Pennsylvania a logical base to power America’s innovative technological future.

This year, I will hold the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh. The event will bring together elected officials, leading energy and AI companies, global investors, labor leaders, and trades to ensure that Pennsylvania is a leader in attracting data center investment and creating good jobs through the AI revolution.

During Senate confirmation hearings, I secured endorsements for the summit from Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. I’ve spoken with President Trump about the summit, and he’s also offered his support.

The more I travel across the Commonwealth, the more convinced I become of the potential Pennsylvania has to guide America’s energy future. Philadelphia Gas Works is working to export LNG through the Port of Philadelphia. Penn America Energy and the Pennsylvania Building Trades are collaborating on a $7 billion project to build a new LNG export terminal along the Delaware River in Eddystone.

In January, I met with Building Trades leaders in Philadelphia, where we discussed the enormous potential data centers have for creating well-paying construction jobs here in Pennsylvania and making the commonwealth a hub for the AI revolution. Pennsylvania’s skilled workforce will be instrumental in building the energy infrastructure we need to secure our energy future.

On the other side of the state, Eos Energy Enterprises is manufacturing zinc-powered energy storage in the Mon Valley. When I visited their facilities, they were sourcing 92% of their supply chain from the U.S., and they’re working to make that 100%. Eos has the type of high-performing, lower-cost product that’s going to be critical to restoring American energy independence and ending our dependence on China, exactly the kind of opportunity we are aiming for in Pennsylvania.

Another key component in making the Commonwealth an energy hub are our universities, research institutions, and vocational programs that are the leading research and innovation institutions not just in the United States, but around the world. Penn State, in particular, offers a petroleum and natural gas engineering major at its College of Earth and Mineral Sciences.

The coursework specifically focuses on the design, implementation, and management of solutions for subsurface energy production and storage. This program is perfectly tailored to attract and keep young talent in Pennsylvania and serve as a pipeline to the Commonwealth’s energy industry for decades and generations to come.

For four years, we had an administration that held back domestic energy production. The costs were clear: inflation reached four-decade highs, and the world became more reliant on our adversaries for oil, gas, and other critical resources.

American energy is now back in business. President Donald Trump and his team are working to usher in a new era of American energy dominance. Relying on the diverse and expansive resources Pennsylvania has to offer will make sure this era is not a four or eight-year flash in the pan; instead, this new era will set the stage for America to become the world leader in energy and AI technology for generations to come.

#DaveMcCormick #Trump #Keystone #Pennsylvania #EnergySecurity #EnergyProduction #NaturalGas