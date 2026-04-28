Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
3h

There are a whole list of articles on CleanTechnica about marine battery power. Don't expect one massive failure from stopping more of them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture