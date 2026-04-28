The MGUY takes another look at the hilarious fate of the China Zorilla, the electric ferry that was supposed to revolutionize ferry service in South America. It is a perfect instance of modern-day Keystone Cops in action.

Enjoy!

#MGUY #ElectricShips #ChinaZorilla #Diesel #Hormuz

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