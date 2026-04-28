The Ferry Fiasco: An Electric Marine Vehicle Experiment That Only Diesel Could Rescue!
The MGUY takes another look at the hilarious fate of the China Zorilla, the electric ferry that was supposed to revolutionize ferry service in South America. It is a perfect instance of modern-day Keystone Cops in action.
Enjoy!
#MGUY #ElectricShips #ChinaZorilla #Diesel #Hormuz
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There are a whole list of articles on CleanTechnica about marine battery power. Don't expect one massive failure from stopping more of them.