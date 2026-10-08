Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 8

The dedication of ev zealots to the preposterous is astounding.

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 8

Thomas Shepstone produces reports almost as fast as AI without the shortcomings and limitations of a machine based knowledge system.

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