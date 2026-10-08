The MGUY looks at electric vehicle fast-charging claims in this 10-minute video:
Enjoy!
#MGUY #ElectricTrucks #China #Range #ChargingTime
While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!
The MGUY looks at electric vehicle fast-charging claims in this 10-minute video:
Enjoy!
#MGUY #ElectricTrucks #China #Range #ChargingTime
While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!
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The dedication of ev zealots to the preposterous is astounding.
Thomas Shepstone produces reports almost as fast as AI without the shortcomings and limitations of a machine based knowledge system.