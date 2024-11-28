If you’re not following Doug Sheridan on LinkedIn, you are missing tremendous insights into the bigger energy picture. His post earlier today, reposted below, is a magnificent example:

Chris Uhlmann continues in the Australian [see earlier post here], it is a terrifying truth that the cavalcade of politicians, billionaire energy hobbyists, scientists and activists demanding an energy transition are profoundly energy illiterate. They cannot even see the energy they consume. The world will not bend in the direction they demand because most of it wants to stay rich or get rich.



Let's check their record of achievement. Since the Rio Earth Summit in 1992, the world's carbon emissions have risen every single year except for the financial crisis in 2009 and when Covid shut the planet. Those two events should be a big hint—cutting carbon emissions and destroying economies go hand-in-hand.



Do not listen to what nations say at yearly climate jamborees, watch what they do. Last year coal, oil and gas consumption hit record highs. The only thing that has changed is where the fuel is burned. No matter what it says, China will continue to greedily burn every molecule of hydrocarbon we don't want. So will Russia, India, Indonesia and countries in Africa.



And while the Biden admin lectured Australia about carbon emissions, the US grew to become a bigger oil producer than Saudi Arabia and to extract more gas than Qatar. Under Donald Trump America will "drill baby drill" and pull out of the climate accords. Argentina will follow it.



So what on earth are we doing? We have a choice—harness the energy under our feet, stay rich and use our wealth to adapt to a changing climate... or beggar ourselves and adapt to a changing climate.



And for those hellbent on the second path, who rage against the evils of fossil fuel, it's past time you began living out the true meaning of your creed. Start small. Spend just one day a week actively avoiding everything derived from hydrocarbons.



Our Take: Energy transition cheerleaders now have the toughest job in the world. They're to both be excited about something that's not happening, and pretend the scoreboard says all's fine. Nobody's buying their claims any longer. It's now all about blind hope... and even that's fading.