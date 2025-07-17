Ever hear of Urgenda? I didn’t, but I learned of it this morning from a post at JoNova. Here’s what Grok says about it:

The Dutch Urgenda Foundation, known for its climate litigation and sustainability initiatives, is primarily funded through a combination of grants, donations, and contributions from various sources. Specific funding details are not always fully disclosed in public records, but available information points to the following key sources: Dutch Postcode Lottery (Nationale Postcode Loterij) : Urgenda has received significant financial support from the Dutch Postcode Lottery, a major funder of environmental and social causes in the Netherlands. Reports indicate that since 2013, Urgenda received approximately €8.8 million from this source, with specific grants including around €840,000 tied to its climate litigation efforts.

Dutch Government : While Urgenda has litigated against the Dutch state, it has also received funding from government bodies. For instance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided €3.67 million, and Urgenda was awarded €25,000 in legal costs from the state following its landmark climate case.

Private Donations and Crowdfunding : Urgenda engages in crowdfunding and accepts donations from individuals and organizations to support its projects, such as the Climate Litigation Network and other sustainability initiatives. These contributions often come from citizens, businesses, and green companies aligned with Urgenda’s mission.

Project-Based Grants : Urgenda secures funding for specific projects, such as those focused on renewable energy transitions or circular economy initiatives. These grants may come from Dutch and international foundations, though exact names of these funders are not always specified in available sources.

Climate Litigation Network: Urgenda established this network to support global climate lawsuits, which may attract additional funding from international NGOs, legal foundations, or environmental groups, though specific funders for this initiative are not detailed in the provided references…

The Dutch Postcode Lottery (Nationale Postcode Loterij) is not government-organized but is authorized and regulated by the Dutch government. It operates as a private, for-profit social enterprise under Novamedia, a company that manages several charity lotteries. The Dutch government regulates all lotteries through the Dutch Gaming Authority (Kansspelautoriteit), which issues licenses and ensures compliance with gambling laws, including transparency and fair distribution of funds to charities.

So, what does Urgenda do with its money? It engages in climate lawfare, as Jo Nova explains with regard to an Australian case. But, it’s claim to fame is this:

In 20 December 2019, the Dutch Supreme Court, the highest court in the Netherlands, upheld the previous decisions in the Urgenda Climate Case, finding that the Dutch government has obligations to urgently and significantly reduce emissions in line with its human rights obligations. A truly historic outcome! The Urgenda Climate Case against the Dutch Government was the first in the world in which citizens established that their government has a legal duty to prevent dangerous climate change. On 24 June 2015, the District Court of The Hague ruled the government must cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% by the end of 2020 (compared to 1990 levels). The ruling required the government to immediately take more effective action on climate change. The District Court’s decision was appealed by the State and upheld by the Court of Appeal on 9 October 2018. Following this judgment, the State appealed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Urgenda on 20 December 2019. Read Urgenda’s press release here, the press release of the Supreme Court here and an explanation of the case by the press Justice to the Supreme Court here. In a reflection of the international significance of the case, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has also published a news release about the decision in which she notes that “the decision confirms that the Government of the Netherlands and, by implication, other governments have binding legal obligations, based on international human rights law, to undertake strong reductions in emissions of greenhouse gases.”

Urgenda, an NGO with a license from the Dutch government, is, in other words, using the courts to make new climate law, giving the people no voice in the matter but laying the UN groundwork for global climate grifting.

The Grata Fund does the very same thing, they tell us:

Grata builds a fairer world by harnessing the power of high-impact strategic litigation to create structural change. Democracy works when people can exercise their right to have a voice, including in court, where facts prevail over spin. Australians are regularly blocked from exercising this basic democratic right because of insurmountable financial barriers to groundbreaking litigation, making it almost impossible to hold powerful governments and corporate leaders accountable. Grata breaks down these barriers in three keys areas: climate justice, human rights, and democratic freedoms.

Notice how they throw around the word “democracy” when they are, in fact, engaged in going around the people to achieve their objectives, using corrupt courts to cut them out and achieve “structural change” absent the vote of the citizenry. It’s classic totalitarianism in the dress of vague references to “democratic freedoms,” except that you’ll have no freedom to avoid financial penalties imposed to pay the climate grifters. It’s “take our word, you have to do this or else.”

This is the face of the West’s NGOs: corrupt to the core, engaged in anything but democracy, and exercising undue influence at our expense.

