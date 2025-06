This short video (less than 3 minutes) by the MGUY makes a crucial point: energy use and the economy are integrally related, and no nation can aspire to Net Zero and hope to maintain its standard of living. The grifters and their well-financed true believer shills have tried to tell us otherwise, and convinced the naive we must do so on the basis of the flimiest evidence and their own desire for political power.

#MGUY #NetZero #Climate #UK #Germany #Japan

