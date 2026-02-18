The insanity of climate zombies knows no bounds. Consider the following story from Amsterdam, Denmark, the other day, and the nuttiness extends throughout Europe as it turns out:

Amsterdam is set to ban climate-damaging advertising in public spaces, following a trend spreading across Dutch cities. The capital of the Netherlands will prohibit both fossil fuel and meat adverts under the new measure. Amsterdam initially proposed the move in 2020, becoming the first city in the world to do so. Since then, France has also enacted legislation outlawing adverts from non-renewable energy companies, and one Italian city has plans to do the same… The measure will prohibit advertising for air travel, cruises and petrol-powered cars… Amsterdam follows several other Dutch cities that have enforced similar bans, including Utrecht, The Hague, Zwolle, Delft, and Nijmegen… France became the first European country to ban adverts for fossil fuels under a new climate law in 2022. The legislation prohibits advertising for all energy products related to fossil fuels, such as petrol products, energy from the combustion of coal mining, and hydrogen-containing carbons. Companies that go against the new law could face fines of between €20,000 and €100,000, with repeat offenders paying double the amount. The latest move comes from Florence, where a motion passed in early February means it will soon become the first Italian city to ban fossil fuel advertising in public spaces, targeting ads for flights, cruises, fossil energy contracts, and cars.

The insanity is not limited to advertising, either, as this JoNova story illustrates:

The great northern boreal forest has expanded by 12% since 1984. Which means it has locked up all this extra carbon in it. Instead of waiting for it to catch fire and burn, the thinking is that we could cut it down now, and throw the logs in a river that leads to the Arctic ocean where they will sink (eventually, maybe) and take carbon to the sea floor. New Scientist thought this was a good idea. Future anthropologists may file modern eco-science with arsenic cures, and radium toothpaste. In order to save the environment, we need to cut down 180,000 square kilometers of forest and toss it into the river (every year). How many trees do we have to kill to stop a cyclone in 2100AD

These researchers and journalists are the kind of people who’ll check everything — except the core underlying assumptions that their fantasy is based on [as this excerpt from the story shows us]: "Humanity will need to find ways to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to compensate for industries that are hard to electrify – or even to begin reducing atmospheric CO2 levels. Direct air capture machines are expensive, however, and planting trees can backfire if they die or burn. Several companies are burying wood, and US firm Running Tide sank 25,000 tonnes of wood chips off Iceland, although it was accused of endangering the environment and later shut down." How many solar-powered chainsaws are there in the world? Is that zero? They have six Arctic rivers in mind, and say that if we can only cut down 30,000 square kilometers of forest on each river, that will bury about 1 billion tons of carbon, which is about 3% of our anthropogenic total emissions [not much]. Previous research shows that waterlogged wood had lasted 8,000 years in low-oxygen Alpine lakes. How long will it last as a shipping hazard? The only thing this study shows is how ineffective government funding is.

There is no end to the insanity, of course. Consider the following:

Stratospheric aerosol injection — spraying chemicals into the upper atmosphere to reflect sunlight and “dim the sun” as a way to cool the planet.

Ocean-based carbon removal projects, where efforts have been made to suck CO₂ directly from seawater.

Feeding cows chemicals to reduce methane burps/farts.

Shipping wood pellets across oceans to burn as “renewable” energy in places like Drax Power Station).

Dumping iron particles into the ocean to trigger massive phytoplankton blooms that supposedly absorb CO₂ and sink it to the deep sea.

Spraying seawater mist from ships or drones to make low-level clouds whiter and more reflective, bouncing sunlight away.

Deploying giant reflective structures (e.g., swarms of satellites or a massive lens at Lagrange points) to block a fraction of sunlight.

Spreading reflective glass beads or particles on Arctic ice to increase albedo (reflectivity) and slow melting.

Pumping seawater onto glaciers or building underwater “curtains” to block warm ocean currents from melting ice shelves.

And, we could find another hundred crazy climate schemes if we wished. It’s one ludicrous, gigantic farce created by those seeking to be gods because they believe in nothing but themselves.

#Cimate #ClimateZombies #FossilFuels #Advertising #BorealForest #CO2 #ClimateFarce

Share