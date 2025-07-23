A flock of geese moves in formation, as do schools of fish and large groups of many other animals, and one is always stunned by how quickly they can turn in unison.

That’s what happened a few years ago in the auto industry when, seemingly, every carmaker suddenly said ‘we’re going EV and we’ll be done with those disgusting internal combustion engines.’ Indeed, the competition among them was limited to how fast they’d do it. But, now, the flock has turned. Suddenly, they’re investing big-time in those ICE vehicles that were verboten only months ago.

JustAnotherCarDesigner, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Reuters tells the story here with the requisite politically correct cheats, and below are a few relevant excerpts (emphasis added):

General Motors said on Tuesday it will move production of the Cadillac Escalade to a Michigan assembly plant, while adding new capacity for gas-powered Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty pickups at the same facility. The production shifts are part of GM's $4 billion investment plan announced in June at three U.S. facilities in Michigan, Kansas and Tennessee, a move that expands production of gasoline-powered trucks and SUVs. The Detroit giant and many of its U.S. competitors have pulled back on some goals around production of electric vehicles as demand has been weaker than expected. GM's continued investment in vehicles like the Sierra and Escalade calls into question its plan to end the production of gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035. The Escalade is currently produced in Arlington, Texas, alongside other large SUVs such as the GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban and Chevy Tahoe. Production at Arlington is expected to remain consistent after the Escalade moves to Michigan, a GM spokesperson said. The automaker will be adding production of the Silverado and Sierra trucks at its Orion Township, Michigan factory, in addition to existing production in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The gasoline-powered trucks and SUVs are among GM's biggest money makers. GM told Reuters the moves would "help meet continued strong customer demand." GM said it will begin manufacturing the SUVs and light-duty pickup trucks at its Orion Assembly plant in early 2027. Orion Assembly was previously slated to build electric trucks starting next year.

So, customers want reliable vehicles that run on gasoline or diesel. Did they suddenly change direction, too, precipitating the automakers to do so? No, the car buyers never stop liking those vehicles, although many did appreciate the hybrid options. Both buyers and sellers were merely reacting to market interference by government s, which never ever works as intended. Here’s more from the story to illusatrate wha I mean:

President Donald Trump, this month, signed tax and budget legislation that eliminates fines for failures to meet Corporate Average Fuel Economy rules, a move that makes it easier to build more gas-powered vehicles. GM previously paid $128.2 million in penalties for 2016 and 2017 for failing to meet requirements. The sweeping tax and budget legislation approved by Congress in early July will also eliminate the $7,500 tax credits for buying or leasing new electric vehicles on September 30, which is expected to hit already slowing EV growth.

The entire EV scam was built on fuel economy rules that were really environmental regulations and tax credits issued to somewhat wealthier buyers to buy EVs. These maneuvers were destined to fail because they couldn’t go on forever and could only go so far in getting car buyers to throw away the advantages of gas and diesel over electric cars that were far more expensive and take too much effort for any serious driver.

The whole enterprise is slowly, but ever more rapidly, collapsing. Hybrids will likely survive because they represent true innovation, and, for many, are reasonable investments for which there is a true market without the necessity of subsidies to prop it up.

The lesson here, of course, is to not let government apparatchiks fool with markets. The temptation to do so, of course, is huge. It always is. We humans love to control one another and redesign the world to fit our image. From Plato’s Republic to the plans of the United Nations and the World Economic Forum for us, it’s always the same temptation to rule, but it always goes awry because most of us have the same temptation and our visions invariably collide.

Markets allow for those collisions and the best ideas prevail, but we’ve been sold a lie, one that includes some semblance of truth, about externalities requiring intervention. There are, of course, such matters, and regulations can be necessary to course correct but the regulations must allow all ideas to compete to meet requirements. Standards that demand one solution over another (e.g., EV mandates, fracking bans, natural gas appliance bans, arbitrary mileage standards, etc.) never work because they stifle rather than encourage innovation.

