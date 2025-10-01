Here’s the latest EV fire, courtesy of Burnt EVs UK and the BBC:

And, here are some of the details (emphasis added):

A major incident has been declared by emergency services after a stretch of the M5 was closed in both directions due to a fire on a lorry carrying electric vehicles. The motorway was shut in Devon between junction 28 at Cullompton and junction 29 for Exeter after the incident at about 06:30 BST, police said. National Highways said a car transporter carrying nine electric vehicles had caught fire on the southbound carriageway… Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.. Devon & Cornwall Police has advised drivers to avoid the area if possible due to “significant traffic issues.” DSFRS said there would be “complex vehicle recovery operation” and significant resurfacing works would be done… “[There were] plumes of smoke, big black smoke, so we all slowed down and it was a big fire ball that went up straight away exploding across the M5. It was almost like a firework show.” “Currently, there are lots of emergency services here. Several fire engines…” “It’s still smouldering but looks completely destroyed to, be honest.”

Yet, the UK is mandating these things that can catch fire for no reason, anyplace, anytime, while creating “complex vehicle recovery operations.”

Meanwhile, here in the U.S., lefty journal Politico can’t grasp why we shouldn’t subsidize these flukey fireballs, as it bemoans the loss of EV tax credits granted by all of us to well-off car buyers who want to parade around in them for virtual signaling purposes:

While Washington sweats an imminent government shutdown, the EV tax credit faces its demise. The credit — a centerpiece of former President Joe Biden’s effort to get Americans into EVs — expires at midnight tonight after Republicans killed it in the “big beautiful” bill. Now, the auto industry and the car-buying public will learn what a subsidy-free market looks like, for the first time since Washington started offering some kind of tax break for plug-in vehicles during the George W. Bush era. Will automakers build EVs if the government doesn’t encourage them? Will Americans buy them? …Analysts expect that EV sales will immediately fall and that a slower adoption curve will follow. EVs will make up about 30 percent of car sales by 2030, instead of the previously expected 40 percent, the climate policy think tank Energy Innovation estimates. Automakers seem to be bracing for a slowdown. Many are paring down their EV offerings and emphasizing hybrids that reflect the customer mood. Ram, for example, this month killed its planned electric truck, while continuing to develop a hybrid that pairs an electric drivetrain with a backup gasoline engine. In Detroit, Ford CEO Jim Farley turned heads today by concluding that the end of the tax credit — combined with Republicans’ neutering of emissions credits — will cause the EV market to be “way smaller than we thought.” According to Bloomberg, he said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if EV sales in the U.S. go down to 5 percent.” At the moment, EVs’ share of the U.S. market stands at 10 percent. The end of the tax credit means that carmakers will have no help in overcoming one of their biggest challenges: the yawning gap between the sticker price of EVs and conventional autos. The average unsubsidized price of an EV in July was $57,246. That is $9,000 more than its gasoline-powered counterpart, according to Cox. American automakers find themselves in a bind. They want to sell cars in China, Europe and other regions that are rapidly converting to electric vehicles, but their home market is tepid. They’ll need to figure out how to make Americans switch to EVs without a government sweetener. “They can’t really take their foot off the pedal when it comes to building out new models,” said Robbie Orvis, an analyst at Energy Innovation, “because they will increasingly be pushed out of the international market.”

Really? No. Notice the contrast between what analysts supposedly say and what Ford, which put billions into the EV debacle, says — 30% versus 5%. This article is nothing but whiny propaganda. Moreover, the international market for EVs is collapsing everywhere but China, where they’re giving them away, which is to be expected when communists do industry, of course.

The tax credit was a sham transfer of wealth from poor and moderate-income taxpayers to the wealthy and we’re supposed to feel bad it’s ended? We’re supposed to pity carmakers who thought they could grift off the government and chose poorly? Gimme a break!

This EV boondoggle can’t end soon enough. We’re on the right road, but our cousins throughout the rest of the West need to reverse direction quickly.

P.S. And what is “Energy Innovation,” the analyst providing the fluff for the Politico propaganda? I asked Grok and got this:

Energy Innovation: Policy & Technology, LLC (EI) is primarily funded through a combination of client contracts for policy analysis, project-based grants, and philanthropic contributions from foundations and NGOs focused on climate and clean energy initiatives. While EI does not publicly disclose a comprehensive list of donors on its website, available sources indicate that several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and affiliated foundations provide grants to support its research, modeling tools (e.g., Energy Policy Simulator), and advocacy for decarbonization policies. These grants are typically awarded for specific projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting equitable energy transitions.Based on public records, reports, and funding databases, the following NGOs have provided grants to EI (noting that some operate through their grant-making arms, which are 501(c)(3) foundations):

It’s all the usual suspects, grifters, and special interests from the same tax-exempt private foundations or their shills that we have written about so often. They have an agenda that has nothing to do with climate, environment, public benefits, or anything else but grifting and power-seeking for themselves and Politico is one of their agents. Meanwhile, the EVs are exploding for no reason, the common man is funding the rich man’s purchase of them along with the entire scam, using climate for cover. End tax-exemption for all private foundations now!

#EVs #UK #Transporter #Fire #Politico #TaxCredit

Share