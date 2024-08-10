Nobody explains things in more detail or with more wry humor than John Cadogan, the Australian auto expert. We featured one of his videos here recently as he talked sense about the tragic e-bike battery fire in New York City. No sooner had we done this than there was another incident in Incheon, South Korea that we covered here. But, there’s much to that story and John Cadogan gets into in-depth with his usual humor, explaining exactly why EV fires are so much more dangerous than other car fires and questioning why politicians are pushing such dangers upon us so recklessly:

Despite the humor, Cadogan, offers heavy doses of common sense and some very wise advice on what to do if only the damned politicians would get out of the way. Enjoy the video but also prepare to learn.

#EVs #Cadogan #Korea #ParkingGarageFire #NetZero

