Vermont is arguably a blue state these days, so many New Yorkers having moved there, Nonetheless, it does have a Republican Governor, a fellow named Phil Scott. I’ve been critical of him in the past, but Meredith Angwin convinced me he’s good for the Green Mountain State where she, too, resides. And, he’s just proven it by ending Vermont’s EV mandate.

Headed out!

Yes, Phil Scott just issued an Executive Order dropping out of the California EV mandate that it had adopted by default. That mandate has just been overturned by Congress, but Scott made his move before that was official, and Scott action is quite remarkable.

What makes it especially so is that Scott said this in 2019:

Electrifying the transportation sector will help clean the air and keep millions of dollars within our economy,” said Governor Scott. “While more work needs to be done, Vermont has taken strong steps toward a renewable transportation sector. Accelerating vehicle electrification will continue to be a priority of my Administration.” …Governor Scott has emphasized the importance of incentives to help Vermonters transition to EVs and move toward these goals. His Fiscal Year 2020 budget proposed investing in EV incentives and, working with the Legislature, secured $1.1 million to help low- and moderate-income Vermonters purchase or lease all-electric vehicles. The incentive program is limited to households at or below 160% of the median household income (about $92,000), and to EVs with a base MSRP of $40,000 or less… The Scott Administration also worked with the Legislature to accelerate transition to EVs within the state’s vehicle fleet, setting a standard to ensure at least 50% of vehicles purchased or leased by the Department of Buildings and General Services will be hybrid or PEVs.

Now, he says this (emphasis added):

“I continue to believe we should be incentivizing Vermonters to transition to cleaner energy options like electric vehicles. However, we have to be realistic about a pace that’s achievable. It’s clear we don’t have anywhere near enough charging infrastructure and insufficient technological advances in heavy-duty vehicles to meet current goals,” said Governor Scott. “We have much more work to do, in order make it more convenient, faster, and more affordable to buy, maintain and charge EV’s. When we do, it’s more likely everyday Vermonters will make the switch.”

This is easy letdown language, but his Executive Order is significantly bolder (emphasis added):

WHEREAS, it has become clear that there is insufficient charging infrastructure for passenger cars and insufficient technological advances in heavy-duty vehicles for these regulatory requirements to meet current goals; and… WHEREAS, some manufacturers are shifting the burden of the ACC II and ACT rules to local auto dealers by requiring ZEV sales before allowing internal combustion engine car and truck sales (hereinafter referred to as “ZEV sales ratios”), which reduces the number and type of internal combustion engine cars and trucks available to Vermont dealerships and customers; and WHEREAS, some manufacturers are requiring ZEV sales before allowing internal combustion engine truck sales to generate nitrogen oxide credits in lieu of HD Omnibus-compliant engine sales to meet HD Omnibus requirements, again resulting in reduced availability of internal combustion engine trucks to Vermont dealerships and customers; and WHEREAS, my Administration remains committed to achieving emissions reductions, including vehicle emissions, I have determined compliance flexibility and enforcement discretion are needed to ensure Vermonters will continue to be able to acquire the full range of passenger cars and light- duty trucks and on-road medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in sufficient numbers to satisfy demand and avoid counterproductive impacts. NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Vermont by the Constitution of the State of Vermont, Chapter II, Section 3 and Section 20, 10 V.S.A. § 554, and 10 V.S.A. § 551, I HEREBY ORDER the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (Department) shall use its enforcement discretion as necessary to ease compliance with ACC II and ACT standards, including but not limited to, the following: For the ACT and HD Omnibus sales requirements, provided that manufacturers do not impose ZEV sales ratios on dealerships in Vermont and provided that manufacturers supply internal combustion engine on-road medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to dealerships seeking those vehicles, the Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), shall utilize compliance flexibility and exercise enforcement discretion by not taking action against manufacturers that do not meet their sales obligations for the duration of this order.



ANR shall establish an email box dedicated to receiving complaints from those who believe manufacturers are imposing ZEV sales ratios on dealerships in Vermont. ANR and the Department shall post this contact information prominently on their websites, together with instructions on required information, including make, model, model year and number of vehicles.

ANR shall evaluate the information provided to determine if a manufacturer remains eligible for the compliance relief provided by this order; and For the ACC II ZEV sales requirements, the Secretary of ANR shall exercise compliance flexibility and enforcement discretion by declining to pursue penalties associated with any ZEV delivery shortfalls for the duration of this order. To be eligible for compliance relief, manufacturers must not impose ZEV sales ratios on dealerships in Vermont and must fulfill in a timely manner all requests for vehicles to dealerships seeking those vehicles.

No reading between the lines is required. The EV mandate was dead in Vermont before the U.S. Senate wiped it out nationwide. Scott’s order speaks volumes as to where things are headed with EVs. It is a spent force and the boomlet is over. The EV end times approach, and Vermont is no longer going to follow California over the cliff.

