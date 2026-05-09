I’m currently reading Augustin Conchin’s “Organizing the Revolution,” an unfinished history of the French Revolution, which was terrorism on a massive scale, an utter disaster, that ended up consuming the revolutionaries themselves. It didn’t come about from a general uprising, but rather from the instigation of philosophical societies (“Jacobins”) claiming to speak for the people, of course. Then, they defended their revolution by murdering the people. This continued until the people themselves revolted against their supposed protectors, and the rest is history.

Europeans seem determined to repeat the debacle with one imposition on the people after another, all dressed in the garb of “the common good” as the ruling class speaking in their name restricts their behavior ever more tightly. We have a perfect example in this recent story, excerpts from which are shared below:

From July of this year, every vehicle registered in the European Union will be required to have driver-monitoring cameras in place. That’s not every new car manufactured, but every car newly registered. The “Advanced Driver Distraction Warning” (ADDW) cameras are designed to monitor driver behaviour for signs of potential distraction, and then set off a warning if those signs are detected. It was first announced in 2024 as part of the EU’s “Vision Zero” plan to eliminate car-related deaths by 2050. But it’s not really about that. It’s never about what they say it’s about… Any accident will be blamed on “sub-optimal driver performance,” and that time you checked your phone while stopped at a light, or your hands moved briefly from the 10-and-2 or your eyeline wasn’t correctly picked up by the mirror sensor, will be used to blame your fender-bender on you. This will create a change in accident reporting statistics, spiking “driver error” as the cause for anything and everything that goes wrong on the road. This, in turn, will kick off a big “people drive dangerously” propaganda push… Your car’s data will be uploaded to a database, of course. That’s going to happen. …in fact, it already is. It’s not at all far-fetched to imagine your driver monitoring data getting scanned for errors by an AI, and any detected errors putting points on your license. If you go over a certain number of points, your ability to drive is taken away…pending recertification. You can appeal, and drive while the appeal takes place. But the appeal fee will be greater than the recertification fee, and if you lose, you have to pay extra legal costs, and you’re subject to an extended driving ban. This will be covered in the press as a universally Good Thing.

Headlines will celebrate the (almost entirely fictional) decrease in traffic fatalities, whilst baselessly claiming that the smaller number of private vehicles on the road has “improved pollution levels in the inner cities”. An opinion piece from an anonymous “former driver” will appear in the Guardian, “I lost my driver’s license, and it’s the best thing that ever happened to me”… Meanwhile, American “journalists” will wax poetic about the EU’s “forward-thinking system”, and the UK press and punditry will talk of “lagging behind the EU”, and blame every road accident on Brexit. Some academics will publish a paper finding that “private car ownership has decreased under EU driver monitoring regulations,” and this “unintended upside” will be widely applauded… Public transport will be increasingly automated too – whether really automated, or just remotely driven doesn’t matter. The point will be to remove images of people driving from the public sphere. The important part is you don’t get to decide where you’re going or how you’re getting there. The end goal will be to inculcate a generally anti-car atmosphere, where even knowing how to drive will be considered somewhat old-fashioned… Because the easiest way to trap people is to make freedom uncool. That might seem like a lot of speculation based on a little information, and in some ways it is, but pattern recognition is important. It’s much easier to put out a fire that hasn’t started yet, and we know they want to burn it all down. We know they want to end private vehicle ownership; they have repeatedly said so. Well, this is how they do that. A little at a time, creating atmospheres and environments. Seemingly arbitrary rules and regulations with “unforeseen consequences.”

Yes, they want everyone out of cars as they keep their own. It’s all about control…to save the revolution of the elites, you know. Protecting you from yourself is always the first step. You lose your driving privileges if you resist, and then much worse if you’re too mouthy. Such is the mind of European elites today. They’re all Jacobins now.

Hat Tip: D.Snutes

#France #Europeans #FrenchRevolution #Jacobins #DigitalDrivingMontitoring #Driving #Cars #Control

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