Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1h

This won't be a problem once all we have is automated driverless cars.

However, the intro is interesting. I see a parallel between the French Revolution with the tables turned on the revolutionaries, and the way the democratic party is destroying itself.

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