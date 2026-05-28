The European Union's Insane EV Mandate Comes Back to Bite It in the Rear
The MGUY enjoys some schudenfraude in this 11-minute video exposing the frustration of EU staff with their own EV mandates:
What a delicious story!
#MGUY #EVs #EU #Range #ChargingTime #Europe
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This is good news for the coffee shop business.
The elites have bought EVs and will most likely continue to buy EVs, mostly as second vehicles, BUT demand has evaporated as we’re running out of elite buyers, and the common folks cannot afford the MANDATED transition.
Major automakers have responded to weak consumer demand by pulling back from EV commitments at scale:
• General Motors announced a $4 billion investment to boost internal combustion engine vehicle production and a $6 billion restructuring to unwind earlier EV commitments.
• Ford canceled plans for a three-row electric SUV, delayed additional EV launches until 2028, and recorded a $19 billion write-down on its electric vehicle investments.
• Stellantis is scrapping its plug-in electric vehicle lineup, citing weak customer demand, and has taken a $26.5 billion charge against EV investments.
• Honda reduced EV spending by 30%.
• Hyundai halted electric vehicle production at its Alabama facility to shift focus toward vehicles consumers are actually purchasing.