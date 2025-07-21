Europe and the UK jumped on the EV crusade with mandates and subsidies galore. That’s what the leadership over there does to prove how much smarter and more caring they are than us. Yet, they've had to turn to us repeatedly to rescue them and pay their defense bills. Asserting superiority is all they've got, and they’re determined to exhibit it with the same sort of dumb policies that have always landed them in big trouble and forced them to turn to American cowboys for help.

Their net-zero obsession, and especially their imposed EV fantasy is just the latest example, and it has again delivered trouble - big trouble.

I offer the following from a recent FleetNews article (emphasis added):

Lex Autolease, part of Lloyds Banking Group, has reported a £10.6 million loss in its annual accounts, just three years after pre-tax profits hit more than half a billion pounds. The vehicle leasing giant – ranked second in last year’s Fleet News FN50 – blamed the decrease in reported profit on a combination of factors. They included an increase on underlying depreciation charges on the funded fleet, lower profits on the disposal of vehicles, particularly electric vehicles (EVs), and an increase borrowing costs from interest rate rises… Electric vehicles accounted for 45% of new orders it received last year virtually the same year-on-year (46%), and it expects this to grow as corporate customers take action to meet net zero emissions targets. Worryingly, however, it notes that rising levels in supply of used BEVs is likely to keep downward pressure on prices. Lex Autolease is not alone in seeing profits plummet thanks to the volatility in used electric vehicle prices, with many leasing companies reporting a downturn in profits due to EV resale values… In an effort to protect margins, one-in-three BEV contracts have been formally extended by Zenith as part of Project Volt, the group’s lease extension programme to address the decline in used plug-in prices. In its annual financial report, Lex Autolease says it anticipates a continued “heightened propensity” for customers to enter into informal extensions, or request formal extensions, to their current leases, due to the “increased cost of leasing a new vehicle compared to their current monthly rental payments”. The average used EV price has fallen 46% between 2021 and 2024, compared to 19% for cars with an internal combustions engine (ICE), according to the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA). Its recently released annual Road to Zero report, claimed that the UK’s EV future hangs in the balance, with used values “falling relentlessly,” costing the fleet and leasing sector hundreds of millions of pounds. And, while welcoming the Government’s new electric car grant, the BVRLA has warned that without incentives to help stimulate the used market alongside the new EV market, it could put further downward pressure on residual values (RVs). BVRLA CEO, Toby Poston, says stimulating new EV registrations without supporting the used market risks creating an “even greater supply/demand imbalance, putting even more pressure on fast deflating second-hand values.”

This is what happens when free markets are destroyed by government grants and mandates, and these are the only solutions European and UK leaders are able to envision. That's because they do not trust ordinary people to make decisions for themselves.

Meanwhile, these leaders have decided they should bankrupt their nations pursuing climate change policies that will never make any perceptible difference in global temperatures whatsoever, all for the sake of elite virtual signaling and grifting. Euorpean and UK policies are the definition of perfect corruption that is rotting Western Civilization from the inside out and, once again, America is going to have rescue everyone, assuming it's yet possible.

